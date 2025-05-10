Two separate holidays marked in Narva on May 9

Two distinctly different holidays were celebrated in Narva on May 9, as Russia staged a major Victory Day concert on the right bank of the Narva River in Ivangorod, while those celebrating Europe Day gathered in Town Hall Square for a concert featuring Estonian acts.

This marked the third year in a row that Russia has staged a Victory Day concert for Narva residents across the river. In an effort to draw more people to the riverside, this year's concert, featuring war-themed songs and speeches, began in the evening.

Narva's riverfront promenade was lined with people who had come to watch.

"Of course Victory Day is more important to me than Europe Day," said Narva resident Svetlana. "More Victory Day, because if it weren't for the boys who died in the war, we probably wouldn't even be here."

Watching over the Ivangorod concert from the eastern-facing wall of Narva Castle was a massive new poster, with a composite image of Russian regime leader Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler and prominently labeled "PUTLER WAR CRIMINAL!" in English.

Meanwhile, just a few hundred meters away, others were celebrating Europe Day in Narva's Town Hall Square. The mood in the square was livelier, with people coming from near and far to join in the celebrations.

"Following a lineup of area school bands and orchestras, and Narva altrock band Pale Alison, the city's main Europe Day concert was headlined by celebrated pop legend Anne Veski and chart-topping rapper nublu.

In summer 2019, nublu cemented his status as a major local favorite with the hit single "für Oksana" with gameboy tetris, which prominently featured the city in its music video and the song's iconic "Privet, gorod Narva!" hook.

Anne Veski headlining a free Europe Day concert in Narva's Town Hall Square on Friday. May 9, 2025. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

Narva resident Zlata said the Europe Day concert is more meaningful for her. "I was born in Estonia and have lived my whole life in Estonia — that's why," she said.

"For me, May 9 is Europe Day," said Marina, who was in town from Gothenburg, Sweden. "Personally, I'm happy the borders are open, we can travel, and we can study and work in Europe."

Both concerts took place simultaneously, and some of the quickest attendees managed to catch a part of both events.

While Estonia's northeastern border city was the most visible focal point of competing events on May 9, events in the capital were considerably more subdued.

No major incidents in Tallinn

According to the police, May 9 events in Tallinn passed without any major incident.

As in years past, thousands of people turned up to bring flowers to the Bronze Soldier monument at the Defense Forces Cemetery of Tallinn, mostly red carnations.

On Friday morning, staff from the Russian Embassy in Tallinn laid a wreath at the foot of the Bronze Soldier, adorned with the Russian flag. While the display of symbols of aggressor states is banned in Estonia, diplomatic missions are exempt and allowed to use their own country's symbols.

Police were out in larger-than-usual numbers in both Tallinn and Narva on Friday. In total, 30 misdemeanor procedures were initiated, 20 of which involved banned symbols.

"Of these incidents, six took place in Tallinn, and the rest were in Narva," said Lääne-Harju Police Department chief Lea Bärenson. "We can say there were no major incidents. The cases we saw today were indeed legal violations, but nothing more serious or dangerous occurred."

Flowers laid at the Bronze Solider statue in the Defense Forces Cemetery. May 9, 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

--

