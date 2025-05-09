Narva Museum chief Maria Smorževskihh-Smirnova named European of the Year

X!

Maria Smorževskihh-Smirnova.
Maria Smorževskihh-Smirnova. Source: European Commission Representation in Estonia
This year's European of the Year title was awarded to Narva Museum director Maria Smorževskihh-Smirnova, who has championed European values in Narva and Ida-Viru County through her work and activities, while also actively contributing to discussions on socially significant issues.

Smorževskihh-Smirnova has organized several exhibitions and events at Narva Museum that have been controversial within the local community. Last year, a new exhibition on the March 1944 bombing of Narva was opened at the museum, and ahead of May 9, a giant English-language poster declaring Vladimir Putin a war criminal was placed on display on the Ivangorod-facing wall of Narva Castle, both under her leadership.

Since that summer, Smorževskihh-Smirnova has been on the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs' most wanted list.

This January, independent Russian-language media outlet Mediazona reported (link in Russian) that Smorževskihh-Smirnova had been arrested in absentia by Moscow's Basmanny District Court over spreading "fake news about the Russian military."

Speaking to ERR at the time, Smorževskihh-Smirnova confirmed that her arrest in absentia by the Russian court was a "great honor."

Courage, forward-looking perspective in Narva

The title of European of the Year is awarded by the European Commission Representation in Estonia and the European Movement to a person or organization that has contributed to standing up for European values, increasing people's awareness of the EU and increasing Estonia's visibility within Europe.

The recipient of the title was chosen through a public vote, which took place from April 15 through May 5.

"Europe starts from Narva, and I'm glad this title went there this year as well," said Ave Schank-Lukas, acting head of the European Commission Representation in Estonia.

"Narva Museum director Maria Smorževskihh-Smirnova has championed European values and boldly expressed her views regarding Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine," Schank-Lukas continued. "Courage, belief in oneself and a forward-looking perspective are exactly what we need right now."

Estonia's European of the Year title has been awarded since 2005.

Previous recipients include Jaan Kross (2006), Arnold Rüütel (2007), Kersti Kaljulaid (2009), Julia Laffranque (2013), Siim Kallas (2015), Matti Maasikas (2016), Marju Lauristin (2017), Kaja Kallas (2023) and Kusti Salm (2024).

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

