PPA bans gatherings supporting aggression in 3 counties

The organization of public gatherings supporting aggression has been banned by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) this week in three countries, over the period Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9.

The ban is in place in Harju, Lääne-Viru, and Ida-Viru counties, as similar activities have taken place in these areas in recent years and may well take place again this year, the agency said. It runs from May 8-10.

Northern Prefect Ats Kübarsepp said all gatherings where the aggressor state's symbols are used, hatred is incited, or aggression is otherwise supported are prohibited in Estonia.

"This means that marches, assemblies, or speeches that promote war and support the war crimes of Putin's regime in Ukraine through symbols, words, or actions must not take place," he said in a statement.

Ats Kübarsepp. Source: ERR

Increased presence

The police will deploy more forces in Tallinn and Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties on May 9, as they have done in previous years, to respond quickly to any disturbances.

"The police do not prohibit commemorating the deceased, but this must be done with dignity. People can go to the cemetery, bow their heads, lay flowers, and remember the fallen. However, remembrance must take place without flags or ribbons, that is, without symbols that support aggression and are prohibited by law," Kübarsepp said.

The police will respond to violations both in public spaces and online.

Organizing a prohibited public gathering is punishable with a fine of up to €2,400 or up to one year of imprisonment.

The police will detain individuals who incite participation in prohibited gatherings or otherwise assist in organizing them.

