X!

PPA bans gatherings supporting aggression in 3 counties

News
Police near the Bronze Soldier monument on May 9, 2022.
Police near the Bronze Soldier monument on May 9, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The organization of public gatherings supporting aggression has been banned by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) this week in three countries, over the period Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9.

The ban is in place in Harju, Lääne-Viru, and Ida-Viru counties, as similar activities have taken place in these areas in recent years and may well take place again this year, the agency said. It runs from May 8-10. 

Northern Prefect Ats Kübarsepp said all gatherings where the aggressor state's symbols are used, hatred is incited, or aggression is otherwise supported are prohibited in Estonia.

"This means that marches, assemblies, or speeches that promote war and support the war crimes of Putin's regime in Ukraine through symbols, words, or actions must not take place," he said in a statement.

Ats Kübarsepp. Source: ERR

Increased presence

The police will deploy more forces in Tallinn and Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties on May 9, as they have done in previous years, to respond quickly to any disturbances.

"The police do not prohibit commemorating the deceased, but this must be done with dignity. People can go to the cemetery, bow their heads, lay flowers, and remember the fallen. However, remembrance must take place without flags or ribbons, that is, without symbols that support aggression and are prohibited by law," Kübarsepp said.

The police will respond to violations both in public spaces and online.

Organizing a prohibited public gathering is punishable with a fine of up to €2,400 or up to one year of imprisonment.

The police will detain individuals who incite participation in prohibited gatherings or otherwise assist in organizing them.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Photography exhibition showing mothers of Ukrainian soldiers opens in Tallinn

19:50

Court ruling on Lääneranna school downsizing to be made by October

19:20

Estonian artist Kristi Kongi impresses with first New York solo show

18:42

Former education minister's appeal verdict delayed due to Sangaste Castle case

18:40

Video: Tommy Cash rehearses for Eurovision in Basel

18:03

South Estonian farm seeks name for zebra foal

17:50

New exhibition about Lennart Meri's films opening at University of York

17:10

A Reader Asks: Have ticks replaced fleas in Estonia?

16:42

Kalev/Cramo go 2-0 up in basketball semifinal series against Rapla

16:14

Applied art museum show explores relationship between artists and materials

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

15:04

Baltics close airspace to world leaders traveling to Russia for May 9 Updated

06.05

Locked Shields 2025 cyber defense exercise gets underway in Tallinn

06.05

Escaped kangaroo faces tough odds in Estonian wilderness

06.05

Possible fecal contamination found in Tartu area drinking water

05.05

Measles-infected person recently traveled by bus from Latvia to Estonia

06.05

Estonia uses outdated computer systems to pay pensions, benefits

06.05

Swedbank cuts Estonia's economic growth forecast for this year

05.05

Gallery: March for Palestine held in Tallinn's Old Town

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo