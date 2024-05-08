Explainer: Why is May 9 controversial in Estonia?

Europe and Russia commemorate the end of World War II on different days. May 8 in Europe, and May 9 in Russia in part because, due to timezones, the war ended on different days.

Estonia, with the rest of the EU member states, marks the end of the war on May 8. The EU has designated May 9 as "Europe Day" which "celebrates peace and unity in Europe" and marks the anniversary of the historic "Schuman declaration" which is considered to be the beginning of what is now the European Union.

In recent years, the day has been marked with concerts in Estonia's bigger cities.

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra performing on Europe Day, May 9, 2023, in Freedom Square in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Meanwhile, Russia emphasizes its victory over Nazi Germany and its role in "liberating" countries that were occupied by it. During the war, 27 million Soviet citizens, including those conscripted from occupied territories such as Estonia, died.

But for the countries Russia supposedly liberated in 1945 – such as Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania – May 9 was the start of a second painful and repressive occupation that only ended in 1991. Therefore, celebrating the day in these countries is controversial.

Today, Moscow marks the event by holding a big military parade on Red Square which experts say is a show of strength to countries it defines as "unfriendly", such as the West, used as a propaganda tool for its domestic audience, and shows the "creeping militarization of Russian society".

The New York Times said "Victory Day" is viewed as Russia's "most important secular holiday". Rather than stressing a "never again" message, as Europe does, Moscow sees it as one of Russia's greatest achievements and even boasts that it can do it again – a message that has been ramped up since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Despite the Soviet Union's demise in 1991, the event is still marked in Estonia, predominately by Russian citizens who lay flowers to remember family members killed during the war.

Banks of red carnations and other flowers are laid at the Bronze Soldier monument in Tallinn's Military Cemetery and other Soviet-era monuments across the country.

As Russia uses May 9 for propaganda purposes, the events are monitored by the Estonian police. The day usually passes peacefully, and those marking it are falling in number.

Symbols linked with support for Russian aggression in Ukraine – such as Soviet symbols, the Tsarist-era orange and black St. George's ribbon, and "z" signs – are banned. Those displaying them can be fined. The "Immortal Regiment" procession has not taken place for several years and has now also been stopped in Russia.

In 2023, events were held on the river bank in Russia's Ivangorod, a border city opposite Estonia's Narva, on "Victory Day".

ERR's correspondent said patriotic films were shown and live music performances took place. Several big screens were set up to face Estonia, and residents gathered to watch across the river, though this could have been out of curiosity and not as a show of support.

The event is set to take place again this year, according to media reports. A concert will also be held in Narva at 5 p.m. with well-known performers.

