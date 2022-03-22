Police to increase presence on May 9 anniversary

The police presence will be larger than usual for public events on May 9, Russia's anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

"The police are doing everything possible to ensure public order and prevent threats. It is too early to talk about precise actions today, but we will definitely be out this year with more force than before," the PPA's Aivar Alavere told ERR.

Two public events are planned to mark the anniversary, the gathering at the Bronze Soldier memorial and the Immortal Regiment procession which starts on Odra tn, carries on along Filtri and ends at the Defense Forces Cemetery.

Andrei Goncharov, the organizer of the events, said the police have permitted the event but final decisions for all of the events have been made yet.

In 2020 and 2021, restrictions were put in place to limit the events due to coronavirus.

Victory Day: Background

In Tallinn, on May 9, people gather at The Bronze Soldier or the Monument to the Fallen in the Second World War at the Defence Forces Cemetery to lay flowers to remember those who died.

The date is known as Victory Day and is celebrated in Russia and other countries which were formerly part of the Soviet Union. It is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. Western allies celebrate on May 8.

However, while May 9, brought the end of the Second World War in Europe, it did not bring freedom to all of Europe. The central and eastern part of the continent remained under the rule of communist regimes for almost 50 years.

