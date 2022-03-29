Organizer abandons May 9 'Immortal Regiment' event in Tallinn

News
The parade on May 9, 2017.
The parade on May 9, 2017. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The organizer has decided to cancel the "Immortal Regiment" procession in Tallinn that was registered for May 9. A similar march in Sillamäe had previously been canceled.

"Tensions are growing in society in light of the Ukraine war. To avoid all manner of provocations, we have decided to cancel the May 9 event," Andrei Gontšarov, who initially registered the "Immortal Regiment" procession with the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), told ERR's Russian arm.

He said that those who wish can still take flowers to the military cemetery in Tallinn and the Bronze Soldier monument there, while there will not be placards of any kind.

"There are no other options today. People can simply bring flowers and pay their respect to the fallen," Gontšarov said.

Gontšarov hinted that the procession could be canceled for this year already on March 14, which is also when ERR reported that a similar event in Sillamäe would not be taking place this year.

Russians and many other former citizens of the Soviet Union celebrate May 9 as the day the Soviet Union defeated Nazi Germany in WWII. Western countries celebrate the victory on May 8. Russian authorities have recently hijacked the "Immortal Regiment" movement that began as a civil initiative and are using it in the service of the Kremlin's aggressive treatment of history and foreign policy.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:50

Russia expels ten Baltic countries' diplomats

14:23

Riho Terras: The Defense Forces needs to be given as much money as it takes

14:04

Gala concert to mark 180th anniversary of Liszt performing in Tartu

13:57

Expert: Ukraine should be given offensive weapons

13:25

Feature: A friend is better than a phrasebook

13:04

March 29 coronavirus update: 160 patients, 1,451 new cases, 4 deaths

12:51

Second state refugee reception center opened in Tartu on Monday

12:18

Organizer abandons May 9 'Immortal Regiment' event in Tallinn

12:18

UK daily: NATO flank urgently needs strengthening, says Estonian president

11:49

Rahva Raamat's Viru Center store named 2022 Bookstore of the Year in London

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.03

Kremlin may ban EU citizens from entering Russia

28.03

Feature: Talking to a Russian millennial in Tallinn on the war in Ukraine

10:32

Kirkorov Tallinn concert in limbo Updated

09:11

NATO Baltic jets responded to Russian military flights 10 times last week

28.03

Health minister to propose abolishing mask obligation

28.03

Riigikogu committee to turn to police over Repinski case Updated

28.03

Real estate expert: Rental prices surge due to Ukrainian refugee demand

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: