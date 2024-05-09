Narva Fortress: Poster 'Putin – war criminal' looks towards Russia

News
"Putin - war criminal" poster on the wall of Narva Fortress, May 9, 2024 Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
News

Like last year, a large poster of Vladimir Putin with a bloody face and the inscription "Putin - war criminal" hangs on the Russian side of the Narva fortress wall.

While last year the poster, which caused mixed reactions among the citizens of Narva, was hung on the castle wall for about a week, this year the poster will be there only until May 9.

The day before, the flags of Estonia, the European Union and Ukraine were hung on the castle wall facing Russia. The Ministry of Culture's initiative is aimed at drawing Russia's attention across the Narva River to the destruction it is wreaking in Ukraine.

May 9, Narva. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR

Already on May 8, the celebration of Europe Day began in Narva with several cultural events. On May 9, a free concert will take place in Narva, featuring Uku Suviste and Alika with the Narva Symphony Orchestra.

The concert will be preceded by speeches by President Alar Karis, the Mayor of Narva Jaan Toots and the Swedish Ambassador Ingrid Tersman.

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Kristina Kersa

