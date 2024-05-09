Russia's Ivangorod shows parade on big screen, but few viewers on other side

May 9 in Narva.
The authorities in Ivangorod set up a big screen on the banks of the Narva River to show the events of the Russian Victory Day celebrations on May 9, but there are few people in Narva to watch.

ERR correspondent Sergei Stepanov, said that TV coverage of the military parade in Moscow began this morning, but there were few viewers on the other side.

"People from Narva are watching, but not many of them," Stepanov said.

On the wall of the Hermann Fortress on the Estonian side of the Narva River, a poster with the inscription "Putin – war criminal" was hung, as it was last year.

Last year the poster, which caused indignation on the other side of the river and misunderstandings in Narva, remained on the fortress wall for a whole week, but this year it will remain there for only one day.

On May 9 last year a concert was held in Ivangorod on the banks of the Narva River, and then the governor of the Leningrad region, under which Ivangorod falls, promised that it would be held every year.

--

Editor: Mait Ots, Kristina Kersa

