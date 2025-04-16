ISS director: May 9 expected to pass peacefully in Estonia

May 9, when Russia celebrates the end of World War Two, is not expected to create additional work for the Internal Security Service, the agency's Director General Margo Palloson has said.

Europe and Russia commemorate the end of World War II on different days. May 8 in Europe, and May 9 in Russia, in part because, due to time zones, the war ended on different days.

As Russia uses May 9 for propaganda purposes, the events are monitored by the Estonian security services. The day usually passes peacefully, and those marking it in Estonia are falling in number every year.

Asked about he upcoming day, Palloson said it is expected to pass peacefully.

"We work on this constantly, not just when May 9 is approaching. This is an ongoing task, and one indicator is the expulsion of pro-Kremlin individuals from Estonia — 17 so far. They are not expelled simply for being pro-Kremlin, but because their actions and rhetoric actively threaten Estonia's security. These are the agitators who would likely try to provoke something here," he said on Tuesday's "Esimene stuudio."

No protests are anticipated.

"Estonian authorities are doing their job, and a new legal and value-based framework has been established here. There is no place for red symbolism or shows of support for an aggressor state," the director general said.

