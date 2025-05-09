Raul Rebane: May 9 now also a day of threats

The rise in the meaning and messaging of May 9 came with Vladimir Putin's propaganda-fueled imperial ambitions — and today, May 9 has also become a day of threats, notes Raul Rebane in his daily commentary on Vikerraadio.

For those who call World War II the Great Patriotic War, May 9 is an important day. We are in the eye of the storm here, and it all feels very significant because relevant information is pouring in from everywhere — through every door, window and even from the street. But the global significance of the day isn't supported by the numbers. For example, Wikipedia has articles about the Great Patriotic War in 43 languages, while World War II is covered in nearly 250 — a difference of nearly sixfold.

Before our very eyes, the role of May 9 has changed. Even in Russia, it wasn't always the most important annual event. During the Soviet era, the absolute highlight was the anniversary of the Great October Socialist Revolution on November 7, complete with parades and rituals. Marching with flags on May 1 was also a big deal.

The rise in meaning and messaging around May 9 came along with Vladimir Putin's propaganda-driven imperial ambitions. The plan has worked. Today, according to Russian surveys, it's essentially the only major ritual that still genuinely resonates with Russians. Other artificial holidays like Russia Day on June 12 or the Day of National Unity on November 4 don't really strike a chord with the public.

We got a painful taste of this campaign to elevate the significance of the day during the Bronze Night events in 2007. That was a time when Russia was fighting to make its national holidays also celebratory days in its former colonies. They didn't succeed here, though some former Soviet republics still mark the day.

One story aired by TV3 about the Bronze Night — one I recorded just in case — perfectly captures the ideology behind the day. Near the fence surrounding the monument, there was a man named Armin who had been prepped in advance. On orders from a Russian TV channel cameraman, he attacked the fence with a red carnation in his mouth. He was supposed to embody the righteous fury of the Estonian working people against the defenders of fascism. Following the cameraman's instructions, he tried to pull down the fence and climb over it. The TV channel got its ten seconds of staged footage, no matter what.

In a later interview, Armin delivered his well-rehearsed lines: "I am a Soviet person. I am a citizen of the Soviet Union. I grew up in the Soviet Union. I defend the Soviet order and I will stand here to the end!" It's simple logic — if there is a Soviet Union, then there cannot be an independent Estonia. A clash of worldviews is inevitable.

That clash is now global. Taking part in the Moscow celebrations is a signal of belonging to the pro-Russian imperialist camp, which is why most world leaders no longer show their faces on Red Square.

May 9 in Russia is a state-protected ideology. Defiling the memory of victory is a criminal offense there. The events on that day are meant to legitimize the authoritarian regime and craft the image of Putin as the guardian of Russia's greatness and power. Everything happening now and in recent weeks plays a significant role in generating emotional loyalty.

Some of the events held so far have left a disturbing impression. In many Russian cities, military parades are being staged in kindergartens. Children aged three to five are dressed in uniforms, carry cardboard tanks, rockets and airplanes, and march in formation. All of it mimics the grand military parade, complete with a lead child taking the salute and issuing commands. This campaign, taking place in many cities, is called the "Preschool Troops Parade."

Putin's meeting with the widows, mothers and sisters of fallen Russian soldiers was a television segment that's hard to forget. All of these women were grateful to Putin for successfully sending their husbands and sons to their deaths. They expressed their happiness through effusive praise and thanks. Putin, of course, returned the thanks. Altogether, they thanked each other 43 times. Something is ethically very wrong in that country, and the consequences of the seeds being sown now will be digested for generations. We, too, will be affected.

The domestic propaganda goes hand in hand with external threats. The number of bombs that are supposedly going to be dropped everywhere — including here — is impossible to count. According to former president Dmitry Medvedev, after Finland and Sweden joined NATO, all territories here are now legitimate targets, and there's even an added element of revenge. That's a term I hadn't heard used in this context before. What he actually meant by those words is unclear. In any case, May 9 is also a day of threats.

What does this mean for us? Exactly what we are doing right now: maximizing the country's defense capabilities and, together with our allies, creating a sufficient deterrence posture against Russia. The rest will be decided by history.

