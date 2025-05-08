Estonia revokes visa-free policy for Georgian officials over ongoing repressions

Estonia's government on Thursday agreed to exclude Georgians holding diplomatic and service passports from its visa-free policy in response to ongoing repressions by the ruling Georgian Dream party.

The measure repeals an order that waived the visa requirement for Georgian diplomats introduced in 2006.

While the European Union extended visa-free movement to Georgians, each member state must implement in its own legislation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the move shows Georgian Dream's actions will not be tolerated.

"The introduction of a visa requirement for holders of diplomatic and service passports is another step to show that the international community, including the European Union, does not accept the repression of ordinary people, protesters and journalists, the impunity of the police and the silencing of civil society by Georgia's ruling party, the Georgian Dream," he said.

Tsahkna said the restriction of visa-free travel for Georgian citizens with biometric passports is also under discussion in the European Union.

Estonia was one of the first countries to sanction Georgian officials after the government cracked down on peaceful pro-EU protesters last autumn. So far, it has imposed entry bans on 83 Georgian citizens, mostly politicians or security officials involved in repressing protesters.

