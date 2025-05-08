X!

Estonia revokes visa-free policy for Georgian officials over ongoing repressions

News
A Georgian flag flying in Tallinn.
A Georgian flag flying in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia's government on Thursday agreed to exclude Georgians holding diplomatic and service passports from its visa-free policy in response to ongoing repressions by the ruling Georgian Dream party.

The measure repeals an order that waived the visa requirement for Georgian diplomats introduced in 2006.

While the European Union extended visa-free movement to Georgians, each member state must implement in its own legislation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the move shows Georgian Dream's actions will not be tolerated.

"The introduction of a visa requirement for holders of diplomatic and service passports is another step to show that the international community, including the European Union, does not accept the repression of ordinary people, protesters and journalists, the impunity of the police and the silencing of civil society by Georgia's ruling party, the Georgian Dream," he said.

Tsahkna said the restriction of visa-free travel for Georgian citizens with biometric passports is also under discussion in the European Union.

Estonia was one of the first countries to sanction Georgian officials after the government cracked down on peaceful pro-EU protesters last autumn. So far, it has imposed entry bans on 83 Georgian citizens, mostly politicians or security officials involved in repressing protesters.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:20

Government approves first proposals to reduce red tape

14:49

Legendary Estonian singer Els Himma dies

14:41

Video: Wild boar piglet runs straight into the mouth of a bear

14:37

Government makes VAT rise permanent

14:23

Kristjan Vassil: Joint Tallinn hospital would stifle healthy competition

14:09

Eesti Energia's revenue, profit up in first quarter of 2025

13:39

Elena Malõgina through to round two in Sweden after opponent concedes

13:36

Estonian daycares to be obligated to monitor children's development

13:06

Estonia revokes visa-free policy for Georgian officials over ongoing repressions

13:02

Germany's largest-ever exhibition of Estonian art opens in Dresden

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

11:41

Baltics close airspace to world leaders traveling to Russia for May 9 Updated

09:11

Police issue warning after bear spotted in Tallinn on Thursday morning Updated

06.05

Locked Shields 2025 cyber defense exercise gets underway in Tallinn

07.05

Russia's border city preparing Victory Day 'propaganda concert' for Narva residents

06.05

Escaped kangaroo faces tough odds in Estonian wilderness

07.05

Tallinn's planned Pelguranna tramway still worries locals

06.05

Possible fecal contamination found in Tartu area drinking water

06.05

Swedbank cuts Estonia's economic growth forecast for this year

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo