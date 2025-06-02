X!

FM: Georgia's foreign agent law 'another grim step' away from democracy

Margus Tsahkna
Margus Tsahkna Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonia's foreign minister criticized Georgia's "foreign agent" act that went into effect on Sunday, saying that the law is the latest move in bringing the country further away from democracy.

The "Foreign Agents Registration Act," passed in May by Georgia's Parliament, requires NGOs and media outlets to register as groups "bearing the interest of a foreign power" if they receive more than 20 percent of funding from foreign donors.

Opponents to the act say that it could be used to suppress political opposition to the government, drawing parallels to similar legislation passed in 2012 in Russia that has been used to silence political dissent, the BBC reported.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) wrote in a social media post on Sunday that the law represents Georgia's descent into authoritarian rule.

"The Foreign Agents Registration Act coming into force today marks another grim step in Georgian Dream's crackdown on democracy in Georgia," he said.

The minister also said that the act hinders Georgia's ability to join the European Union.

"The law violates core democratic principles, silences critics, civil society, media and clearly derails Georgia from its path toward the EU," he wrote.

Estonia has been one of the most outspoken critics of the ruling Georgian Dream Party's crackdown on democratic values.

Along with Latvia and Lithuania, it was one of the first countries to sanction Georgian officials after the government cracked down on peaceful pro-EU protesters last autumn.

So far, it has imposed entry bans on 83 Georgian citizens, mostly politicians or security officials involved in repressing protesters, and revoked diplomats' visa-free access to Estonia.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

