X!

Estonia condemns detention of Georgian opposition leader

News
A Georgian flag flying in Tallinn.
A Georgian flag flying in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia's ambassador in Tbilisi condemned the detention of Georgian opposition leader Zurab Japaridze last week, calling it "another dark hour for democracy" in the country.

Japaridze, a leader of the largest opposition party, was placed in pre-trial detention last Thursday (May 22). The Georgian Dream-led government has been clamping down on dissent after a wave of protests that started last year.

Ambassador to Georgia Marge Mardisalu-Kahar wrote on social media that Estonia condemned the move.

"Repressive laws and actions against the opposition in Georgia are in stark contrast with European values. Another dark hour for democracy in [Georgia]," she wrote on a social media site X.

Chairman of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform) called the government a "dictatorship." He said it had committed another crime "against justice, democracy, and the rule of law" by arresting Japaridze.

"It is high time for democratic nations to move beyond words, impose sanctions on Ivanishvili's regime, and support the freedom-loving Georgian people in reclaiming their future. Free all political prisoners in Georgia!" he wrote on social media.

Estonia has been one of the strongest voices denouncing Georgia's declining democracy, having previously been a strong supporter of the country's plans to join the EU.

It has banned visa-free movement for diplomats and officials connected to the government and sanctioned those responsible for violence against peaceful protesters.

Dozens of countries have also criticized the move, according to local media outlet Civil Georgia.

Japaridze is one of the leaders of the Coalition for Change, which came in second in a parliamentary election in 2024, Germany's public broadcaster DW reported.

Opposition parties, including the Coalition for Change, are boycotting the current legislature amid accusations that the ruling Georgian Dream party rigged the vote in October.

Japaridze had refused to appear at an inquiry into alleged crimes committed between 2004 and 2012, during the term of ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili — who has since been jailed.

Japaridze, who featured prominently in the street protests last year, had also refused to pay bail and had been held in contempt by parliament. 

He has denounced the parliamentary probe as being illegitimate and of being unduly influenced by the ruling party.

His lawyer Irakli Chomakhashvili told AFP that the court ruling is a "politically motivated decision, an attempt to silence a critical political voice."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:02

Disc golfer Kristin Lätt takes convincing win at DGPT Czech stage

13:23

Estonian high schools to introduce 'drone education'

12:55

Eneli Jefimova sets another new Estonian record in London

12:25

Estonia condemns detention of Georgian opposition leader

11:18

Estonia launches international search for Moroccan citizen wanted over data theft

10:47

Rising prices pushing first-time buyers out of Estonia's property market

10:27

Diplomat: Russia's strikes on Ukraine resemble World War II London Blitz

10:01

Karoliina Ainge and Kaimar Karu: AI's potential does not trump rule of law

09:16

Editorials: Reform-Eesti 200 coalition agreement vague and lacking in vision

08:42

Emergency room access in hospitals may be restricted due to overburdening

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.05

Estonia not following Finland's lead in classification of platform workers

07:59

Russian navy steals Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad

25.05

Tallinn mayor: State unprepared in transition to Estonian education

25.05

Estonian conscripts impressed with new field ration packs

24.05

Tough market as rural homes in Southern Estonia still struggle to sell

11:18

Estonia launches international search for Moroccan citizen wanted over data theft

25.05

Frontex deputy director: Command center in Narva a symbolic signal

10:47

Rising prices pushing first-time buyers out of Estonia's property market

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo