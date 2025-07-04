X!

New Estonian-Georgian art exhibition looks to nature for hope in turbulent times

The opening of
The opening of "Let the Water Taketh Away" by Anna-Liisa Sääsk and Irakli Toklikishvili in Tallinn. Source: Johanna Roos
On July 1, a new joint graphic art exhibition by artists Anna-Liisa Sääsk and Irakli Toklikishvili opened at the GÜ Gallery in Tallinn. "Let the Water Taketh Away" explores hope of the tense geopolitical situation in the artists' home – Georgia.

"Let the Water Taketh Away" is a Georgian saying that expresses hope for improvement through the forces of nature – much like the way Estonian people turn to the wind or rain with a prayer to wash away pain.

Nature, as a refuge and giver of hope, is something that connects both artists as well as their home countries of Estonia and Georgia more broadly.

Through the exhibition, the Sääsk and Toklilishvili convey the thoughts that accompany them daily: How do you act in difficult times when you are worried about the future of your homeland and the next generation? Where to escape to and where to find refuge as well as the strength to push forward, when it seems that the state of the whole world is only getting worse? Where to find the last remnants of human goodness and hope that darkness will not really take over? 

The exhibition will remain open until July 19 at the GÜ Gallery in Tallinn.

More information about the exhibition is available here.

The opening of "Let the Water Taketh Away" by Anna-Liisa Sääsk and Irakli Toklikishvili in Tallinn. Source: Johanna Roos

Editor: Michael Cole

