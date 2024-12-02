X!

Gallery: Georgians hold pro-EU, anti-government protest in Tallinn

News
The Georgian diaspora in Estonia protested against the Georgian government's policies on December 2, 2024.
News

A protest against the Georgian government's decision to freeze the EU accession process until 2028 was held by the Georgian diaspora in Tallinn on Monday evening.

The rally was held outside the Georgian Embassy in Kesklinn, and the participants said they were there to condemn: "The Anti-Western policies pursued by the Georgian government, the suspension of the EU accession process, arrests and beatings of peaceful protesters in Tbilisi, disinformation campaigns against the EU, fraudulent elections and undemocratic laws passed in the past few years."

"We express our solidarity with all public and private individuals who openly oppose the attempt of the current government to return Georgia to the Russian sphere of influence," said the organizers of the demonstration from the Georgian House in Estonia.

Protesters held Georgian and EU flags and signs saying "Georgia is Europe," "We choose Europe," and – referring to the protests in Tbilisi – "Illegal criminal violence won't stop Georgia."

Georgian House also wants Ambassador Zurab Khamashuridze to take a clear stance on the situation or it said it will suspend cooperation.

The Georgian diaspora in Estonia protested against the Georgian government's policies on December 2, 2024. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

In recent days, at least five Georgian ambassadors have resigned in protest at the government's actions after President Salome Zourabichvili called on them to stand against their policies.

A sign at another recent protest asked: "What side are you on Zurab?"

Protesters in the Georgian capital Tbilisi have rallied since Thursday against the government's decision to postpone EU accession until 2028. The authorities have used tear gas, water cannons, and violence against protesters and journalists.

Estonia has responded by sanctioning 11 officials involved by handing them travel bans. Latvia and Lithuania took similar steps.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) on Monday called the violence used against protesters "disproportionate and against human rights."

On Saturday, President Alar Karis said Estonia supports the Georgian people.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

Top
