President: Estonia supports the people of Georgia

President Alar Karis on Saturday criticized the Georgian authorities' use of force against protestors and said Estonia supports the Georgian people on the third night of protests in Tbilisi.

Earlier this week the Georgian government proposed to postpone its EU membership bid "until the end of 2028" after the EU blamed the ruling Georgian Dream party for Georgia's "worsening democratic crisis" and called for new elections.

On Thursday evening crowds took to the streets in the capital Tbilisi in protest and the police used pepper spray and water cannon against them.

On Saturday, President Alar Karis held a phone call with his counterpart part President Salome Zourabichvili, who has heavily criticized Georgian Dream and called recent elections "illegitimate."

"Reaffirmed Estonia's strong support to people of Georgia, their aspirations to join the EU & wished strength to President Zourabichvili in a phone call with her," Karis wrote on social media.

"The ruling party has certainly not received a mandate from people to halt the aspiration of majority of Georgians'. Joining the EU has been a long-standing goal of the Georgian people & a promise given by their representatives," he added.

"The voice of the Georgian people must be heard. Everyone has the right to protest peacefully & feel safe. Strongly condemn the use of force against protesters."

The European Union has now pulled a large part of its funding from Georgia's government programs and plans to redirect it to civil society.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said on Friday that Estonia has followed suit.

"Estonia has reduced its high-level contacts with Georgia and stopped supporting development cooperation in projects connected to the Georgian government; however, we continue to support Georgia's civil society," he said in a statement .

The minister also called on the EU to respond to the situation.

Tsahkna said democracy in Georgia has been "backsliding" and laid the blame at Georgian Dream accusing the party of "destroying democracy."

MFA stands in solidarity with diplomats, civil servants

Reuters news agency on Friday reported that over 100 serving Georgian diplomats had signed an open letter criticizing the new government's suspension of EU accession talks.

As of Saturday evening, four Georgian ambassadors had resigned including those posted in the U.S., Italy and Lithuanian over the government's EU policy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a message of solidarity on social media.

"We express our support & solidarity with every Georgian diplomat & other civil servant, who has been tirelessly working on the EU integration of Georgia, & is now seeing the fruits of their work being taken away!" the statement said.

Estonia's Ambassador to Georgia Riina Kaljurand also said she stands "in solidarity with all who believe in Georgia's European path!"

