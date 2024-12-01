Baltics to sanction Georgian officials for suppressing protests

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will jointly impose national sanctions on Georgia officials who suppressed protests against the government's decision to postpone the EU accession process this week.

The Estonian government will issue travel bans for individuals responsible for human rights violations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"The people of Georgia have the right to protest in defense of their rights, as their ruling party has been systematically and deceitfully misleading the public for a long time. Citizens have the right to express their opinions through protests. The violence directed against protesters is disproportionate and a violation of human rights," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said.

A joint statement was also published by the three foreign ministers on social media.

"The three Baltic States jointly agreed to impose national sanctions against those who suppressed legitimate protests in Georgia," it said. "Opponents of democracy & violators of human rights are not welcome in our countries."

The three Baltic States jointly agreed to impose national sanctions against those who suppressed legitimate protests in #Georgia.



Opponents of democracy & violators of human rights are not welcome in our countries. — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) December 1, 2024

Protesters in the Georgian capital Tbilisi have rallied since Thursday against the government's decision to put EU accession. The authorities have used tear gas, water cannons, and violence against protesters and journalists.

Several ambassadors have resigned over the policy change, and hundreds of civil servants and 2,800 teachers have signed letters condemning the decision.

Yesterday, President Alar Karis said Estonia supports the Georgian people.

Last week, the foreign minister said democracy in Georgia has been "backsliding" and laid the blame on Georgian Dream accusing the party of "destroying democracy."

In May, the Financial Times reported the Baltics were among EU countries pushing for sanctions on Georgian leaders after they passed a Russian-inspired "foreign agents" law.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!