X!

FM: Georgia's leadership heading directly into Russia's sphere of influence

News
Margus Tsahkna.
Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) on Friday sharply criticized the Georgian government's proposal to postpone its EU membership bid "until the end of 2028."

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze made his statement yesterday after the European Parliament backed a resolution describing the election as the latest stage in Georgia's "worsening democratic crisis" and saying that the Georgian Dream ruling party was "fully responsible". 

It expressed particular concern about reports of voter intimidation, vote buying and manipulation, and harassment of observers, the BBC reported.

Kobakhidze accused the bloc of "blackmail" after EU legislators called for last month's parliamentary elections in Georgia to be re-run.

On Thursday evening crowds took to the streets in the capital Tbilisi in protest and the police used pepper spray and water cannon against them. Tsahkna called this "absolutely unacceptable."

The foreign minster said democracy in Georgia has been "backsliding" and laid the blame at Georgian Dream accusing the party of "destroying democracy."

The Georgian flag flying in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"Yesterday's decision by Georgia's ruling party revealed what we have been warning about throughout the rule of the Georgian Dream Party – the GD aims to gain control over the country by lying and intimidation, and align Georgia with Russia instead of the European Union. Yesterday's decision was the formal finalization of this policy," he said in a statement.

He said last month's elections "could not be called neither free not fair due to the amount and gravity of violations."

"Yesterday's decision by Georgia's ruling party was the final step and proof that they have lied to the people of Georgia, mainly to their voters, who hoped and believed that the country would move towards the European Union during the rule of Georgian Dream," Tsahkna said.

He added that 80 percent of Georgians want their country to join the European Union.

The minister recalled that the European Union halted Georgia's accession process and financial support this summer.

"Estonia has reduced its high-level contacts with Georgia and stopped supporting development cooperation in projects connected to the Georgian government; however, we continue to support Georgia's civil society," he added.

Tsahkna called on the EU to respond to the situation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

tartu 2024 finale

citizen's day quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

18:45

Tartu bus cards increase in price from December 1

18:06

EDF Lt Col: Ukraine's defenses hold despite heavy Russian pressure

17:26

Lihtsad uudised 29. novemberil

17:02

Russia grid desynchronization may make fixed-price electricity packages worth it

16:36

Charity trees aid Homeless animals across Estonia this Christmas

16:19

Minister: Steps already taken to mitigate windfarms' effect on radars

16:00

Feature | Life always finds a way: Estonian artists open new exhibition in Riga

15:26

FM: Georgia's leadership heading directly into Russia's sphere of influence

14:55

Replica of controversial Lihula monument may be destroyed

14:37

Gallery: Tallinn opens new tram line

how much will you pay?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo