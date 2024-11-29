FM: Georgia's leadership heading directly into Russia's sphere of influence

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) on Friday sharply criticized the Georgian government's proposal to postpone its EU membership bid "until the end of 2028."

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze made his statement yesterday after the European Parliament backed a resolution describing the election as the latest stage in Georgia's "worsening democratic crisis" and saying that the Georgian Dream ruling party was "fully responsible".

It expressed particular concern about reports of voter intimidation, vote buying and manipulation, and harassment of observers, the BBC reported.

Kobakhidze accused the bloc of "blackmail" after EU legislators called for last month's parliamentary elections in Georgia to be re-run.

On Thursday evening crowds took to the streets in the capital Tbilisi in protest and the police used pepper spray and water cannon against them. Tsahkna called this "absolutely unacceptable."

The foreign minster said democracy in Georgia has been "backsliding" and laid the blame at Georgian Dream accusing the party of "destroying democracy."

The Georgian flag flying in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"Yesterday's decision by Georgia's ruling party revealed what we have been warning about throughout the rule of the Georgian Dream Party – the GD aims to gain control over the country by lying and intimidation, and align Georgia with Russia instead of the European Union. Yesterday's decision was the formal finalization of this policy," he said in a statement.

He said last month's elections "could not be called neither free not fair due to the amount and gravity of violations."

"Yesterday's decision by Georgia's ruling party was the final step and proof that they have lied to the people of Georgia, mainly to their voters, who hoped and believed that the country would move towards the European Union during the rule of Georgian Dream," Tsahkna said.

He added that 80 percent of Georgians want their country to join the European Union.

The minister recalled that the European Union halted Georgia's accession process and financial support this summer.

"Estonia has reduced its high-level contacts with Georgia and stopped supporting development cooperation in projects connected to the Georgian government; however, we continue to support Georgia's civil society," he added.

Tsahkna called on the EU to respond to the situation.

--

