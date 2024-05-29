Kallas: foreign minister did not discuss taking part in Georgia protests with us

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna at the protests in Georgia on May 15, 2024.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna at the protests in Georgia on May 15, 2024. Source: SCANPIX/AFP/GIORGI ARJEVANIDZE.
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) on Wednesday did not say if she approved Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna's appearance at an anti-government protest in Georgia but said it was not discussed with the coalition beforehand.

Kallas made the comments in response to a question from Center MP Lauri Laats, who asked if she thought it was appropriate behavior and if it had been pre-agreed.

Tsahkna did not discuss the issue with the government, the prime minister said.

"Did the foreign minister discuss attending the protest? No, he didn't discuss it, but what is clear is that from the moment we granted EU candidate status to Georgia, the kind of steps they are taking with these reforms, going in the wrong direction, it is no longer a domestic Georgian issue, it is actually the credibility of the whole European Union that is at stake here," Kallas said.

"I will not judge the performance. Of course, the style is up to each person, but the fact that the foreign ministers, then the foreign ministers of the Baltic countries and the Icelandic foreign minister, went to Georgia to express solidarity with the Georgian people – I think that is the right thing to do, to actually show that Europe is on the side of the Georgian people's choices," she said.

Tsahkna, who is also Eesti 200's chairman, visited Tbilisi on May 15 with his counterparts from Latvia, Lithuania and Iceland after the Georgian parliament adopted a "Russian-inspired" which can be used to restrict civil society and media critical of the government.

Four of the ministers joined protests against the law and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and Tsahkna addressed the crowds from a stage.

The speaker of the Georgian Parliament sharply criticized the foreign ministers' behavior and said that it violated Georgia's sovereignty.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:35

HeadRead Literary Festival starts on Wednesday

19:22

Mirjam Mõttus: Why not just close border crossing points with Russia altogether

19:05

Ministries not revealing scale of cuts

18:28

Peet Kask: Fiscal balance to remain elusive as long as the wealthy pay low taxes

17:51

Intsikurmu Festival cancelled this year

17:24

New Salacgriva Bridge construction likely to cause Via Baltica traffic jams

17:07

Kallas: foreign minister did not discuss taking part in Georgia protests with us

16:43

Chinese ambassador reprimands Estonian MP after Tibet visit

16:03

Harri Tiido: Court jester Medvedev's take on history

15:56

Gallery: Landowners protest compensation, restrictions outside Riiigikogu

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.05

Russia adopts aerostats to help guard border with Finland

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

25.05

Baltics, Poland, Finland, Norway to set up drone walls with Russia

28.05

Institute: Estonia's general fertility rate drops to lowest in century

28.05

Tallinn's Patkuli Stairs closed until mid-June

28.05

Banksy exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi

08:12

Minister: No denying speculation in the air on Kaja Kallas taking EU post

28.05

Tallinn to stop renting office space to Russian church

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo