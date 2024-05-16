Joint statement by foreign affairs committees: Georgia's 'foreign agent' law against democracy

News
A Georgian flag flying in Tallinn.
A Georgian flag flying in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The chairs of foreign affairs committees of 15 countries and the European Parliament issued a joint statement where they stated that the so-called 'foreign agent' law passed by the parliament of Georgia undermined democracy, and expressed support to the people of Georgia.

"Despite repeated expressions of concern from friends and allies, the Georgian parliament has taken an alarming and repressive step that undermines democracy and contradicts its stated goal of Western integration," the chairs of the foreign affairs committees said in their joint statement.

According to them, it is a parliament's role to reflect the will of its people, and Georgians have unequivocally rejected this Kremlin-inspired law as incompatible with their identity, European values, and democratic principles.

"Simply put, this so-called 'foreign agent' law mirrors the policies of Vladimir Putin, who continues to illegally occupy 20 percent of Georgia's territory."

The chairs pointed out that respected Georgian organizations such as Transparency International (TI Georgia), the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED), and the Georgian Young Lawyers' Association (GYLA), were playing pivotal roles in Georgia's path towards Euro-Atlantic integration.

Protests in Georgia. Source: Data Akubardia

"This law flies in the face of such worthy efforts and serves as a direct assault on civil society and independent media – elements fundamental to any democracy. The United States and Europe will continue to support them as their leadership and vision for Georgia exemplify true patriotism, in stark contrast to the 84 members of parliament who aligned themselves with Russia in yesterday's vote," they said.

The chairs of foreign affairs committees underlined that they would never abandon the Georgian people who had bravely displayed their steadfast commitment to democratic values through peaceful resistance.

"Nor will we hesitate to hold accountable those responsible for enacting this Russian-style law and for the brutal targeting of nonviolent demonstrators, including by Bidzina Ivanishvili and his cronies. To the Georgian people, we declare: You are not alone," they added.

The chairs of foreign affairs committees of the parliaments of Belgium, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Parliament have signed the joint statement.

Chair of the foreign affairs committee of the Riigikogu, Marko Mihkelson, signed the statement on behalf of Estonia.

 --

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:15

Eesti Energia to be subject to special audit by Sorainen and Grant Thornton

20:49

Joint statement by foreign affairs committees: Georgia's 'foreign agent' law against democracy

20:25

Tallinn to initiate detailed planning for Paldiski maantee 108 property

19:47

Experiment: How much is Tallinn Zoo's Carl a fan of Elephants from Neptune?

19:18

Lineup announced for 2024 Viljandi Folk Music Festival

19:08

Gallery: Glass and ceramics exhibition opens at Tallinn's MUBA

18:50

Narva schools refused exception on Estonian-language education transition

18:27

Cesis rally to replace Võru race this summer

18:10

Union: Airbnb has advantage over hotels

17:45

Reinsalu: Estonia does a U-turn on Palestine in UN vote

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.05

Researcher: Estonians could be in the minority by end of century

15.05

Narva sees wave of residents selling off apartments

15.05

Tallinn initiates redevelopment of Ülemiste center and surrounding area

15.05

Estonian parliament adopts law allowing use of Russian frozen assets

13.05

Britain's RAF makes first of its kind landing at Haapsalu airfield

15.05

Estonian foreign minister: Georgia losing chance to join EU

15:20

Statistics: Estonians are the happiest people in the Baltics

07:02

Estonian leadership: Slovak prime minister shooting a shocking attack on democracy

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo