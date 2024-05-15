Estonian foreign minister: Georgia losing chance to join EU

News
Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna with his Latvian, Lithuanian and Icelandic counterparts on May 15, 2024.
Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna with his Latvian, Lithuanian and Icelandic counterparts on May 15, 2024. Source: MFA
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said on Wednesday that Georgia is losing the chance to join the European Union after it passed the foreign influence law this week. He said it is "extremely sad" to see the country U-turn on its democratic reforms.

Tsahkna is visiting Georgia along with the Latvian, Lithuanian, and Icelandic foreign ministers after the adoption of the foreign influence law yesterday.

"The foreign influence law adopted by the Georgian parliament yesterday takes the chance of joining the European Union away from Georgia," Tsahkna said in a statement. "My colleagues and I share the position that the best guarantee for a democratic Georgia is European Union membership and yesterday's political decision to adopt the bill takes them further away from the European Union."

Discussions with officials focused on the foreign influence law and consequences arising from it, as well as European integration.

The foreign minister said EU integration is a process based on specific steps, which lead to visa freedom, free trade and eventually the chance to become a member of the EU.

"If you renege on principles, you will lose the privileges. If human rights violations and repressions occur, the European Union can also impose sanctions," he said.

"For decades, we have supported Georgia and their reforms – ranging from education to digital transformation –, usually with the help of local NGOs. It is extremely sad to see a U-turn on the democratic path and the hostile rhetoric of the government. The massive crowds that have taken to the streets for more than a month now clearly demonstrate that the people of Georgia do not agree with the direction taken by the government," Tsahkna said.

"Current events are not taking Georgia towards the future the people of Georgia have chosen."

Georgian, Baltic, and the Icelandic flag flying in Tbilisi. Source: MFA

Under the legislation, media or civil society groups in Georgia that receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad will be required to register as "organizations serving the interests of a foreign power".

It is similar to legislation introduced in Russia in 2012 that critics say has been used to silence critics.

The bill, under debate since mid-April 2024, prompted harsh criticism from Georgia's bilateral and international partners and led to some of the largest peaceful protests in the country in recent decades, Human Rights Watch has said. There have been multiple, credible reports of unjustified police use of violence to disperse them.

The president has said she will veto the bill, but the governing party has enough numbers in the parliament to overrule her, the Guardian reported.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:57

Narva sees wave of residents selling off apartments

14:56

Estonian foreign minister: Georgia losing chance to join EU

14:39

European elections candidates talk competitiveness and the green transition

14:33

Thousands of punk fans to cruise into Tallinn for Close-up Båten Festival

14:10

Kallas: No need to worry about me going anywhere

13:59

Tallinn Day festivities start on May 15 and end with group bike ride on May 18

13:25

Elektrilevi's operating profits up 29 percent on year

13:12

Tallinn Night features TOUR d'ÖÖ bike ride and Röövel Ööbik concert

12:49

Puuluup among performers at this year's Tallinn Old Town Days

12:11

MEPs have over €15,000 at their disposal every month

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.05

Price comparison at Lidl: Estonian prices have overtaken Finnish

13.05

Britain's RAF makes first of its kind landing at Haapsalu airfield

14.05

Statistics: Estonia's 2024 population more than 1.37 million

09:14

Researcher: Estonians could be in the minority by end of century

13.05

Tethered plastic bottle caps may in fact use more plastic, not less

14.05

Finding buyer for Old Town property remains difficult

14.05

Defense minister: Ideas about sending soldiers to Ukraine have gone nowhere

14.05

Estonia vetoes EU plan to add VAT on digital platforms

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo