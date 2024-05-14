Baltic, Icelandic foreign ministers to visit Georgia on Wednesday

News
Protestors outside the Georgian parliament.
Protestors outside the Georgian parliament. Source: Rauno Viltrop/ERR
News

Foreign ministers from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Iceland will make an official visit to Georgia on May 15, following the passing of the "foreign agents" law today.

The ministers will meet with President Salome Zourabichvili, Speaker of the Parliament Shalva Papuashvili, representatives of the opposition parties, members of the Georgian government, and civil society organizations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Ministry's weekly schedule suggests the visit was planned before the law was passed.

Current developments, including the "Transparency of Foreign Influence" law, progress with EU integration reforms, and resistance to Russian threats will be discussed.

Estonian foreign minister Margus Tsahkna will visit alongside Latvia's Baiba Braže, Iceland's Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir, and Lithuania's Gabrielius Landsbergis.

On May 10, the Baltic and Nordic countries published a joint statement saying the law "is incompatible with European norms and values" and urging leaders to drop the bill.

Under the legislation, media or civil society groups in Georgia that receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad will be required to register as "organizations serving the interests of a foreign power".

It is similar to legislation introduced in Russia in 2012 that critics say has been used to silence critics.

The bill, under debate since mid-April 2024, prompted harsh criticism from Georgia's bilateral and international partners and led to some of the largest peaceful protests in the country in recent decades, Human Rights Watch has said. There have been multiple, credible reports of unjustified police use of violence to disperse them.

The president has said she will veto the bill, but the governing party has sufficient numbers in the parliament to overrule her, the Guardian reported.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:57

Baltic, Icelandic foreign ministers to visit Georgia on Wednesday

17:55

Tsahkna: Estonia and EU work to ramp up sanctions against Iran

17:25

Estonia vetoes EU plan to add VAT on digital platforms

17:10

Estonia's education deal proposals: Teacher career stages model, pay grades

16:45

PPA unable to process war refugees' residence permits in due time

16:19

Kaidi Allsalu comes close to disc golf victory in Copenhagen

15:30

Bolt to invest over €100 million in France over next five years

15:26

Riigikogu backs justice chancellor's proposal on bank account restrictions

14:55

Bank of Estonia: Exports drag March current account deficit deeper

14:46

Defense minister: Ideas about sending soldiers to Ukraine have gone nowhere

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.05

Price comparison at Lidl: Estonian prices have overtaken Finnish

13.05

Britain's RAF makes first of its kind landing at Haapsalu airfield

13.05

Tethered plastic bottle caps may in fact use more plastic, not less

10.05

EDF colonel: Russia may be preparing major attack in northern Ukraine

10:29

Finding buyer for Old Town property remains difficult

13.05

Estonia supports strengthening Palestine's UN status

13.05

Thousands of public sector workers seek at least 10 percent pay rise in 2025

11:37

Statistics: Estonia's 2024 population more than 1.37 million

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo