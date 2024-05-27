Estonia signs speakers joint call for Georgia to continue on EU path

President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) with speakers from six EU parliaments sent a joint letter to their Georgian counterpart urging him to continue to pursue EU membership.

The letter to the Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili said the law on Transparency of Foreign Influence, adopted by Georgia's parliament, seeks to silence media and civil society organizations that play a vital role in a democratic society and are instrumental in helping Georgia on its path to the EU.

It was signed by representatives from the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, France, the Netherlands and Poland.

"We urge you to withdraw this law and engage in a meaningful and inclusive dialogue with organized civil society and citizens, and discontinue the use of violence and intimidation against the peaceful demonstrators," the speakers wrote.

They pointed out that they had been with Georgia every step of its EU integration progress: "We are committed to continue providing all the necessary assistance you need to continue on this path."

According to the Speakers, recent decisions by Georgia are a matter of concern for them since they run contrary to those values and principles Georgia has committed to be guided by and that are at the core of its European aspirations.

"The decision to pursue EU membership is a sovereign choice of Georgia and its people as it was for those of us who joined the EU 20 years ago. That path was neither guaranteed, nor easy. Unwavering commitment and support of friends made it possible," they wrote.

Hussar added that the joint letter was necessary in order to point out to the leaders of Georgia that they were moving away from the path to Europe. "I very much hope that the Parliament of Georgia will understand this criticism and continue its efforts towards EU membership," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!