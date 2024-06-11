Riigikogu adopts statement on crisis of democracy in Georgia

On Tuesday, the Riigikogu issued a statement condemning the actions of the Georgian government and parliamentary majority for adopting the Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence and abandoning European values.

57 MPs voted in favor of adopting the Statement of the Riigikogu "On the Crisis of Democracy in Georgia" (449 AE), while 13 voted against.

The statement points out that despite widespread protests, calls from the EU and Georgia's allies, as well as a veto by President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili, on May 28, the Parliament of Georgia, with the votes of ruling party Georgian Dream, passed the Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence. The statement highlights that the law is inspired by the Russian Federation's so-called "Foreign Agents Law," which the Putin regime uses to repress civil society, the media and political opposition.

Among other things, the Riigikogu's statement calls on the Georgian government to stop using violence against demonstrators, civil society and opposition politicians, and to carry out legal investigations regarding the authorities and individuals who have used violence against peaceful protesters.

The statement also calls on the Georgian government to uphold its promise to promote the rule of law and protect human rights, and to implement the reforms that are demanded by the overwhelming majority of the citizens of Georgia and are a precondition for the accession to the EU.

"The Riigikogu expresses its respect to the brave Georgian people who stand for Georgia's democratic and pro-European future," the statement says.

