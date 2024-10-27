X!

Estonian FM: People of Georgia must have right to vote freely and honestly

News
A Georgian flag flying in Tallinn.
Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) says that Estonia is closely monitoring developments in Georgia following Saturday's parliamentary elections.

"The information we've received from local election observation organizations and the media about manipulation of the elections is worrying," Tsahkna said.

"We are currently awaiting the conclusions and position of international election observers regarding the transparency and fairness of the election results and election process," he noted.

The Estonian foreign minister emphasized that the people of Georgia must have the right to vote freely and honestly, and to decide their own future.

MP Marko Mihkelson (Reform), chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu, wrote on social media that the predicted falsification of Georgia's election results makes it impossible to recognize their legitimacy.

"By falsifying elections, one cannot join the EU – but may fall back into Russia's arms," Mihkelson wrote. "This seems to be exactly what Georgia's ruling party wants, against the will of the majority of the people."

The committee chair noted that if the people accept the suppression of their will, Russia will have achieved its goal, and Georgia will end up falling into the same category as Belarus.

"This, in turn, will only encourage the Kremlin to commit new crimes and aggressions," he warned. "In the South Caucasus, this would spell bad news for Armenia in particular."

According to Mihkelson, Sunday will also be significant in terms of the battle of narratives, the outcome of which will depend on the attitudes of both international observers and Western countries.

--

Editor: Barbara Oja, Aili Vahtla

listen: radio tallinn

