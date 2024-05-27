Foreign minister: Russia's hybrid actions require a response

News
Margus Tsahkna.
Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Russia's hybrid actions are becoming "increasingly blatant and aggressive" and a response is needed, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) in Brussels on Monday.

Tsahkna attended a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, where he gave an overview of Russia's activities on Estonia's eastern border.

Tsahkna said Russia's removal of border markings during the night on May 23 fits into a broader pattern of provocative actions by Russia.

"Russia removed the border markings from the border of not just Estonia but also NATO and the EU," he said. "Russia's hybrid actions are becoming increasingly blatant and aggressive and we need to respond."

Ministers also spoke about Ukraine, Georgia, and the Middle East.

Regarding Ukraine, Tsahkna said he wants to see "prompt" decisions made and that discussions over using primary assets must continue. Ukraine also needs more ammunition and other critical equipment, he added.

On Estonia's initiative the situation in Georgia, including the law on foreign agents adopted in the Georgian parliament, was discussed. Tsahkna said the current trajectory "deprives" the country's people of joining the EU.

"European Union membership is the best guarantee for a democratic Georgia. I am hoping with all my heart that Georgia will not turn its back on Europe," he said.

Touching upon the situation in the Middle East, Tsahkna welcomed the peace efforts of the EU.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza is critical; children make up more than half of the population and nearly 1.1 million residents of Gaza are at immediate risk of famine. I am calling on Israel to do its utmost to make sure that critical humanitarian aid reaches those in need," he said.

The beginning of the discussion was attended by the foreign ministers of Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan and Qatar, and the secretary general of the Arab League.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:02

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Voters need to feel something important is at stake

19:35

Tallinn politician: Goal is for city to clear all sidewalks of snow by 2025

19:01

Partners thrown out of Estonian Food Bank network in the wake of row

18:26

Alexander Stubb: Small nations must make their voices heard

18:23

Almost 1,800 gymnasts take part in nature-themed dance party

18:11

Foreign minister: Russia's hybrid actions require a response

17:54

Kaspar Eevald talks about overcoming fears to conquer Everest

17:20

FCI Levadia Tallinn come back from two down in final to win Tipner Trophy

17:07

Coalition still disagree on cuts

16:55

A therapeutic pool to dive into: Kristi Kongi opens new exhibition in Tartu

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.05

Baltics, Poland, Finland, Norway to set up drone walls with Russia

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

26.05

Russia adopts aerostats to help guard border with Finland

23.05

PPA: We did not want to escalate the situation on the Estonian-Russian border

24.05

Estonian sailors discovered Japan even before its isolation ended

10:21

Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrives in Estonia

07:04

Hot weather to continue this week in Estonia

23.05

Russian border guards remove markers from Estonian waters in Narva River

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo