Foreign minister: Russia's hybrid actions require a response

Russia's hybrid actions are becoming "increasingly blatant and aggressive" and a response is needed, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) in Brussels on Monday.

Tsahkna attended a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, where he gave an overview of Russia's activities on Estonia's eastern border.

Tsahkna said Russia's removal of border markings during the night on May 23 fits into a broader pattern of provocative actions by Russia.

"Russia removed the border markings from the border of not just Estonia but also NATO and the EU," he said. "Russia's hybrid actions are becoming increasingly blatant and aggressive and we need to respond."

My thoughts ahead of the FAC on Russia's hybrid actions, the situation in Georgia & moving on with sanctions for Russia, using frozen assets for Ukraine are available here https://t.co/ClLGehdbn5 — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) May 27, 2024

Ministers also spoke about Ukraine, Georgia, and the Middle East.

Regarding Ukraine, Tsahkna said he wants to see "prompt" decisions made and that discussions over using primary assets must continue. Ukraine also needs more ammunition and other critical equipment, he added.

On Estonia's initiative the situation in Georgia, including the law on foreign agents adopted in the Georgian parliament, was discussed. Tsahkna said the current trajectory "deprives" the country's people of joining the EU.

"European Union membership is the best guarantee for a democratic Georgia. I am hoping with all my heart that Georgia will not turn its back on Europe," he said.

Touching upon the situation in the Middle East, Tsahkna welcomed the peace efforts of the EU.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza is critical; children make up more than half of the population and nearly 1.1 million residents of Gaza are at immediate risk of famine. I am calling on Israel to do its utmost to make sure that critical humanitarian aid reaches those in need," he said.

The beginning of the discussion was attended by the foreign ministers of Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan and Qatar, and the secretary general of the Arab League.

