Karis and Stubb: We are ready for Russian hybrid attacks

Finland and Estonia are ready for more Russian hybrid attacks and will request support from the EU and NATO if needed, Presidents Alar Karis and Alexander Stubb said on Monday during an official meeting in Tallinn.

Referencing the migration situation on the Finnish-Russian border and the removal of buoys from the Estonian-Russian border, Karis said hybrid attacks will likely continue.

"But we both recognized that we are ready for this development," the Estonian president told journalists at a press conference.

Karis said Russia's plan to remove the floating markers from the Narva River was forseebale. He said he has visited the border several times and believes the Estonian border guard is well prepared to stop similar provocations.

"But that does not mean we watch everything and let it all happen. I would remind you that the Estonian-Finnish border with Russia is also the external border of the European Union, and we can emphasize this when we need to ask the EU for help to strengthen the border," he said.

Alar Karis. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Stubb, who is on an official visit to Estonia, said the pair discussed three main topics "security, security, security". "As a neighbor of Russia, this is an existential question for us," the Finnish president said.

He highlighted Russia's attempts to send third-country migrants to the Finnish border – to use migrants as a hybrid attack – and stressed that the country will not succumb to provocations and will take the necessary measures.

Estonia and Finland are NATO allies, with very well-functioning societies, with a high capacity for resistance, and the main message from both countries is that in a situation where Russia tries to disturb us, we keep a clear head, Stubb said.

Both presidents emphasized that Estonia and Finland are safe countries for investment, and economic progress also contributes to increasing society's sense of security.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb during an official visit to Tallinn on May 27, 2024. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Stubb retreated Karis' idea that, if necessary, the European Union and NATO should also be approached in security matters.

When asked about sending Estonian troops to Ukraine, Karis said that although the topic is discussed in the media and needs to be discussed, Ukraine had not raised the subject and has only requested weapons and ammunition from Western countries.

Stubb said he did not want Finnish troops to enter Ukraine, but he emphasized the need to ensure strong economic, arms and ammunition aid to Ukraine from Western countries.

"I think sending troops is speculation at the moment, but let's do everything we can to win this war for Ukraine," the Finnish president said.

Karis said Estonia and Finland will do everything to ensure peace in the region.

Last month, the Internal Security Services (ISS/ KAPO) said Russia will likely continue to use all measures that stop short of triggering NATO's Article 5 collective defense clause in the coming years.

It also said Russia's intelligence and security services have also become "significantly more aggressive."

