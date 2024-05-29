President of Finland Alexander Stubb visits Tartu

Finland's President Alexander Stubb arrived in Tartu on Tuesday as part of his state visit to Estonia, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) was the first to receive President Stubb and his British wife, saying: "Finnish presidents have loved Tartu. Considering that this is indeed the president's first state visit to Estonia and that he is also coming to Tartu, the symbolic impact and significance of this step are very great."

"It certainly demonstrates that our relations run very deep, and are heartfelt and vital," the mayor went on.

Following the formal part of the visit, which saw the Finnish president sign a guestbook at the Town Hall, the visiting head of state mingled with the crowd, chatted with those who had come to greet him, accepted drawings and bouquets, and posed for selfies with members of the public.

One spectator, Lembit, said: "We have so many connections with Finland here. visited Finland, with my family – myself, my mother, children and wife – staying at a place called Nilsiä. We stayed there for two weeks. Back then when we visited, we were still in the Soviet Union, so it was a very pleasant reception."

"I greeted the previous president, Mr. Sauli Niinistö, and now I hope to meet him and shake his hand," another, Aare, said, ahead of the walkabout.

Ice cream vendor Ivan was delighted to have had the luminary as a paying customer.

"He bought a mint ice cream, one scoop. This is the best day of my life," Ivan said of the encounter.

Tuesday's itinerary also took in a river boat trip on the Emajõgi (see gallery).

The Finnish head of state was also due to stay overnight and to meet students while in Tartu, or Tarto as it is called in Finnish, on Wednesday, the third and final day of his state visit to Estonia.

Stubb was Finnish prime minister 2014-2015 and was elected president earlier this year, entering office on March 1.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!