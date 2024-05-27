Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrives in Estonia

President of Finland Alexander Stubb and his wife Suzanne Innes-Stubb arrived in Tallinn on Monday morning for the start of a three-day visit.

This is Stubb's first official visit to Estonia since taking office and the pair will visit both Tallinn and Tartu.

The focus of the visit will be Estonian-Finnish relations, strengthening security and defense cooperation, the security of the Baltic Sea region, Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and supporting Ukraine, as well as NATO topics and European security in general, a press release said.

President Alar Karis and Sirje Karis will welcome the Finnish presidential couple arriving for a state visit on May 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak). All the people of Estonia are invited there to welcome the Finnish head of state and his spouse.

Stubb will meet with the President of Riigikogu Lauri Hussar, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), and he will give a speech to the Riigikogu.

On the second day of the state visit, May 28, the Finnish and Estonian presidential couples will travel to Tartu, where they will be welcomed by Mayor Urmas Klaas at Tartu Town Hall Square at 4:00 p.m. All people who wish to welcome the Finnish head of state and his spouse are also invited there.

The presidents of Finland and Estonia will visit the University of Tartu and meet the rector of the university, Toomas Asser.

On May 29, President Stubb will meet with the students of the University of Tartu and discuss with them the topic of new world order after 2022.

Suzanne Innes-Stubb and Sirje Karis will visit the Kumu Art Museum, the Tallinn College of Music and Ballet (MUBA), and the Rosen Gallery in the Rotermann quarter, and learn about Estonian handicrafts in the Old Town. In Tartu, they will visit the Children's and Women's Clinic of the University of Tartu.

Minister of Climate and Environment Kai Mykkänen, Chief of the Finnish Defense Forces General Janne Jaakkola, and Chair of the Finnish-Estonian parliamentary group of the Finnish Parliament, Mikko Savola will also accompany the president.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!