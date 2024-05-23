Finnish president Alexander Stubb to give lecture at University of Tartu

President of Finland Alexander Stubb and his wife Suzanne Innes-Stubb are set to pay their first state visit to Estonia on May 27-29. During the visit, President Stubb will give a lecture at the University of Tartu entitled "World Order After 2022."

Stubb's visit will focus on relations between Estonia and Finland, strengthening security and defense cooperation, Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine and support for Ukraine.

President Karis and first lady Sirje Karis will accompany them throughout their visit to Estonia.

On May 28, the Finnish and Estonian presidential couples will arrive in Estonia's city of good thoughts, where they will be welcomed by Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) at 4 p.m. in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats).

The following morning (May 29) at 9 a.m., the presidents will be welcomed by the Rector of the University of Tartu Toomas Asser at the Delta Center, where they will be introduced to the cooperative international project SmartEnCity.

At 10 a.m., the heads of state will arrive at the main building of the University of Tartu for a meeting with Rector Toomas Asser.

Between 10:15 a.m. and 11 a.m., President Stubb will deliver a lecture in English entitled "World Order After 2022," which will also include a discussion with members of the audience. First and foremost, the president wants to hear the students' thoughts. Following the speech, there will be a closing ceremony in front of the main building, to which everyone interested is welcome.

Alexander Stubb became president of Finland on March 1 2024. Stubb previously served as the country's prime minister (2014–2015) and minister of finance (2015–2016). He was also a member of the European Parliament from 2004 to 2008 and is one of the main compilers and leaders of the European Union Strategy for the Baltic Sea Region.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!