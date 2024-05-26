Russia adopts aerostats to help guard border with Finland

Russia has deployed aerostats, essentially large balloons, to monitor its border with Finland, Russian media reported.

Aerostats with fixed locations are monitoring Russia's border with Finland in the Republic of Karelia, a Russian territory east of Finland, according to Russian media.

"The balloon can stay in the air continuously for several days. The system provides radar and video surveillance," Russian media reported. "If intruders are detected, they will be tracked, with route information transmitted online."

Russian media also noted that the aerostats are being used to prevent illegal immigration towards Finland.

A similar incident occurred on the Estonia-Russia border last week, where Russia flew an aerostat marked with the letter "Z."

