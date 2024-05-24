Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over border buoys removal

News
Russian border guards removing the buoys.
Russian border guards removing the buoys. Source: PPA
News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday (May 24) summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires over the removal of Estonian buoys from the Narva River.

"We clearly stated to Russia's chargé d'affaires that these kinds of steps are provocative and unacceptable and we demand an explanation for the removal of border markings and their immediate return," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said in a statement.

"We are in close contact with Allies and partners as we continue to counter Russia's malign activities across Europe," he added.   

At 3 a.m. on May 23, the Russian border guard unilaterally removed 25 buoys installed by Estonia to demarcate the border between Estonia and Russia on the Narva River.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:22

Via Baltica highway expansion projects remain on track

13:56

Firefighters bring Ida-Viru County landfill blaze under Control

13:22

Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over border buoys removal

13:19

Estonia's defense sector aiming for €1 billion annual revenues by 2030

12:55

Northeastern Estonia declared fire risk zone

12:54

Ticket prices to go up for domestic flights from June

12:24

Competition watchdog looking into long waiting times in orthodontia

11:52

Expert: Narva River buoys seizure standard Russian provocation

11:49

Tartu University acquires stake in company that uses AI to diagnose cancer

11:49

Tour of Estonia 2024 cycle race to hit streets of Tartu this weekend

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.05

Russian border guards remove markers from Estonian waters in Narva River

23.05

PPA: We did not want to escalate the situation on the Estonian-Russian border

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

23.05

Temperatures may rise up to 30 degrees in next few days

23.05

Several moose sightings reported in Tallinn

10:30

Number of used apartments for sale up sharply in Estonia

21.05

Timothy Snyder: War should have ended in 2022 with Ukraine's victory

22.05

FT: Estonia among EU countries pushing for sanctions on Georgia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo