Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over border buoys removal

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday (May 24) summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires over the removal of Estonian buoys from the Narva River.

"We clearly stated to Russia's chargé d'affaires that these kinds of steps are provocative and unacceptable and we demand an explanation for the removal of border markings and their immediate return," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said in a statement.

"We are in close contact with Allies and partners as we continue to counter Russia's malign activities across Europe," he added.

At 3 a.m. on May 23, the Russian border guard unilaterally removed 25 buoys installed by Estonia to demarcate the border between Estonia and Russia on the Narva River.

