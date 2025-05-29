X!

Estonia-Russia holding negotiations to determine placement of Narva river buoys

News
Land-based border marker on the banks of the Narva River.
Land-based border marker on the banks of the Narva River. Source: Jenny Va / ERR
News

Estonian and Russian border guards are holding negotiations on the installation of navigation buoys on the Narva River after Russia removed approximately half of them last year. So far, no progress has been made.

The floating buoys mark the shipping lane and the Estonia-Russia border. They are placed on the River Narva by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) every May for the summer to stop boats from accidentally and illegally crossing the border.

Last year, early one morning, Russian border guards removed approximately half the devices, claiming they were in Russian waters. They have not been returned to Estonia.

To find a practical solution, several meetings have been held between the Estonian and Russian border guards since March to clarify the situation and move forward. However, there has been no progress.

"At present, there is no bilateral agreement that would allow for the placement of all the buoys in the water. Estonia has submitted its proposals to Russia; now it is time for Russia to also make some effort to begin constructive cooperation," said Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200).

Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"So far, we haven't seen that fully, actually, we haven't seen it at all. They simply reject a large number of proposals, without giving any explanations or arguments," he added.

The PPA said it will not comment on the negotiations until they are concluded, or confirm how many meetings have been held or will be held in the future.

The minister said the current uncertain situation cannot continue indefinitely.

"Ultimately, if a bilateral agreement is not reached, Estonia can still place these buoys in its territorial waters. Once they are installed, their presence can be monitored, including with the help of Frontex colleagues," Taro said.

The PPA typically installed 50 navigation buoys on the Narva River. The presence of the buoys is especially important in the narrowest sections of the river.

Estonia has handed several diplomatic notes to Russia since the incident and suggested a joint exercise to map the river bed. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said no response has been received.

The Russian border guard stole Estonia's buoys on May 23, 2024. The video below released by the PPA shows the incident.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:05

Tennis player Daniil Glinka out in Moldova ATP tournament after lengthy match

11:55

Tallinn moving county lines bus stop from Balti jaam to city center

11:16

Police to use two-direction speed cameras after surge in motorbike accidents

10:56

Tallinn starts vaccinating trees to ward off deadly fungal disease

10:24

Tartu hopes new golf course will attract top international tournaments

09:56

ERR in Kharkiv: A city under fire but still unbowed

09:25

Estonia-Russia holding negotiations to determine placement of Narva river buoys

09:04

Baltics to seek extra EU funding for Rail Baltic route Updated

08:47

Thousands left without electricity in Tallinn's Nõmme district

08:20

Estonian education ministry to share curriculum details with OpenAI

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.05

Russian navy steals Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad

28.05

Russia detains Frenchman who crossed border from Estonia on a paddleboard

28.05

Experts: Russia lacks resources to escort all of its shadow fleet vessels

28.05

17th-century Tallinn fortress tunnels under Toompea at risk of collapse

27.05

Finland treating helicopter crash which killed Estonians as criminal investigation

28.05

Estonian company leading EU project to build 45-meter semi-autonomous warship

27.05

Finnair faces tough choices that could affect Estonian flight connections

28.05

Estonia's average gross monthly wage rises to €2,011 in first quarter of 2025

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo