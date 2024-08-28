Russia shuns Estonia's offer to jointly map riverbed border

Russia ignored a proposal by Estonia to jointly measure the bottom of the Narva River to clarify where shipping lanes should be marked. Earlier this year Russian border guards removed Estonian buoys from the border in the middle of the night.

Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggested the action in mid-July, saying the process should be carried out in August at the latest.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said, while a response was received from Russia, there was no comment about the mapping.

"In its response, Russia sets the precondition for discussing the joint measurement of the shipping lanes is the ratification of the border agreement, which is neither relevant nor in the least related to the incident that Russia carried out on the Narva River in May," Tsahkna told ERR.

He said Russia must not cross the border and arbitrarily remove Estonian border buoys from Estonian waters, regardless of the status of ratification of the border agreement.

Margus Tsahkna. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The minister said Russia, with the aggression in Ukraine, violates its international obligations, including the UN Charter. He does not think it appropriate to conclude or ratify any agreements with Russia at this time.

"Nonetheless, we still consider it necessary to resolve the situation created by the removal of the barrier buoys in a balanced and constructive way, and that Estonia's initial proposal to carry out a joint measurement on the Narva River to determine the exact course of the lanes, which may have shifted over decades due to natural conditions, is justified.," said Tsahkna.

He added that Estonia is closely communicating with its allies and partners and is considering its next steps.

Estonia has placed 250 buoys in the same place, demarking its border, in the River Narva for decades. Russia has recently questioned their placement.

On May 23, the Russian border guard took 25 and has not returned them.

