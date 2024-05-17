Former Estonian foreign ministers praise Tsahkna's actions in Georgia

Former Estonian foreign ministers Marina Kaljurand (SDE), Urmas Paet (Reform) and Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) have all voiced approval of current Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna's (Eesti 200) actions in support of the Georgian opposition, including joining in with a demonstration in Tbilisi. However, some Estonian politicians expressed the opposite view.

Eesti 200 leader and Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna visited Tbilisi on Wednesday with his Latvian, Lithuanian and Icelandic counterparts. A day before, the Georgian government adopted the so-called "foreign influence law," inspired by similar law in Russia, which restricts civil society and media that is critical of the authorities.

During their visit, the four foreign ministers met with various Georgian politicians. The Estonian, Lithuanian and Icelandic minister also held a joint press conference. Led by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, they later joined the demonstrators, ending up on the stage, from, where they spoke to the crowd.

President of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili strongly criticized the foreign ministers' behavior on social media, saying it violated Georgia's sovereignty. Papuashvili added that Georgia now needs friends and support, not hypocrisy and subversion, which he believes is already coming in abundance from the north.

Reform MEP Urmas Paet, who is also a former Estonian foreign minister, said he fully approves of Tsakhkna's actions. "When there are really important things, and in a sense there is certainly this kind of breaking point in Georgia at the moment, I think that of course the message has to be sent very clearly and directly," Paet said.

"I have a feeling that a significant part of Georgian society does not really understand the gravity of the situation. That if this law is now finally adopted and remains in force, as well as these other harassment measures against the opposition, the door to the European Union will be closed," Paet added.

Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu said that Tsahkna had done the right thing. "It is reasonable for us, who have, historically, supported Georgia the most on their European path, to express the strongest concerns and to express those concerns to Georgian society," Reinsalu said.

Asked how he would view it if foreign ministers of other countries were to participate in a demonstration in Estonia, Reinsalu said it would depend on the situation. "It depends on the circumstances, how dramatic they are. The situation in Georgia is not normal at the moment, it is very dramatic and fundamental confrontation for the entire future of Georgia," Reinsalu said.

Social Democratic Party (SDE) MEP Marina Kaljurand, who is also a former Estonian foreign minister, agreed that Tsahkna was right to do what he did. "That he supported the Georgian protests, the opposition and the people in the streets, I think that was the right thing to do," Kaljurand said.

On the other hand, Kaljurand said that in her view, the way Tsahkna showed his support did not necessarily come across so well on camera. "I've seen a couple of photos here where he looks quite, I don't know how to put it politely, wild," Kaljurand said.

Hard to argue with the whole nation. #Georgia is part of Europe! pic.twitter.com/4bDSNx6Lnv — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) May 15, 2024

Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform), who is a member of the government coalition alongside Tsahkna, was in no rush to praise Tsahkna when speaking on Vikerraadio's morning show,

Pevkur said he believed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must have given considerable thought to the actions taken in Georgia. However, Pevkur also stressed the importance of democracy.

"If the citizens of Georgia have elected a parliament that gives a mandate to a pro-Russian government, then unfortunately it was their decision at that moment to do so. Elections are coming up in Georgia in October, and certainly the situation there is extremely volatile," Pevkur said.

"In the end, in a democratic country, it is elections that decide the government and parliament, which are in place."

Center Party MEP Jana Toom said that Tsahkna's actions are due to the fact that (European) elections are coming up and support for Eesti 200 is currently very low. However, on the whole, Toom said Tsahkna's actions are a departure from the European Union's common approach to foreign policy, which in the long run, could also push Georgia further into Russia's arms.

EKRE MP Anti Poolamets said the Estonian foreign minister should not be interfering in Georgia's internal affairs.

"If Margus Tsahkna thinks he can have a few beers with his Lithuanian counterpart after their official meetings, then pluck up the courage to 'spontaneously' go on a rampage in the streets, then under this kind of leadership we will soon be the laughing stock of the entire world," Poolamets said.

