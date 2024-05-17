Bank of Estonia: Commercial loan availability rosier than situation in Latvia

News
The Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) building in Tallinn.
The Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) building in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

While the Bank of Latvia (Latvijas Banka) believes that commercial banks in the country have become overly cautious in granting loans, its Estonian counterpart does not see such a significant problem here.

At the same time, the Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) acknowledges that local businesses perceive banks as not being very generous in issuing loans.

President of the Bank of Latvia Martins Kazaks and Chairman of the Seimas budget and finance committee Janis Reirs both criticized Latvian commercial banks in Latvia for being overly cautious in their risk assessment, adding they have done so both in respect of granting loans and in opening accounts.

Bank of Estonia economist Taavi Raudsaar told ERR that in this country, the loan availability picture has in recent years been better than it has been south of the border.

Raudsaar said: "Various survey data and Estonia's faster loan growth indicate this."

"At the same time, Estonian companies' assessments of banks' willingness to offer them loans today are quite negative. This is likely due primarily to the challenging economic situation and rising interest rates, which affect both companies' ability to borrow and banks' risk assessments and caution in issuing loans," Raudsaar went on.

However, the Estonian central bank has not seen any widespread problems with opening bank accounts over the past few years, he added.

"Financial inclusion in Estonia is very high – according to the World Bank, more than 99 percent of the population over the age of 15 has a bank account," Raudsaar said.

The head of the Latvian parliament's finance committee has argued that if local banks there do not start trusting their clients, Latvia may have to impose a new tax on banks as a result of their "aggressive" policies towards risk.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karin Koppel

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:20

Estonia's Paul Aron: One race not enough to show a driver's full potential

10:42

Bank of Estonia: Commercial loan availability rosier than situation in Latvia

10:13

No confidence motion in Pärtel-Peeter Pere as Tallinn deputy mayor fails vote

09:37

US ex-representative to Ukraine: Russia playing a weaker hand than it might seem

08:58

Anett Kontaveit to become a mother

08:07

Alar Karis: Russia has a visceral thirst for dominance and expansion

07:48

Lavrova: I want to demonstrate to Estonians that I am a trustworthy person

07:32

Summery weather continues in Estonia through the weekend

16.05

Eesti Energia to be subject to special audit by Sorainen and Grant Thornton

16.05

Joint statement by foreign affairs committees: Georgia's 'foreign agent' law against democracy

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.05

Researcher: Estonians could be in the minority by end of century

15.05

Narva sees wave of residents selling off apartments

16.05

Statistics: Estonians are the happiest people in the Baltics

16.05

Finnair restarts Tartu flights after alternative to GPS approach systems found

16.05

Reinsalu: Estonia does a U-turn on Palestine in UN vote

15.05

Tallinn initiates redevelopment of Ülemiste center and surrounding area

16.05

Law professor: Estonia's asset confiscation law may be unconstitutional

15.05

High school student: Sex education in Estonian schools lacking and outdated

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo