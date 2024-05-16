Cesis rally to replace Võru race this summer

This year's Võru Rally is to be replaced by a rally south of the border in Cesis, though will remain a stage in the 2024 domestic championship.

The South Estonian race was originally planned for June 7 and 8, but was canceled due to economic factors.

The Cesis rally takes place later on in the year, August 9-10.

Kuldar Sikk, head of the main autosport union in Estonia, the EAL, said: "The rally committee organized a survey among the competitors on whether to replace the canceled Võru rally with the Cesis rally or to cut the number of stages of the championship."

"The overwhelming opinion from competitors was that the championships should be held in full, while the addition of Cesis to the calendar suited the majority."

The Cesis rally will constitute a stage of the Estonian car rally championship for all classes and will also be a stage in the Estonian junior series for this year.

This works the other way too – the Võru Rally would have formed part of Latvia's domestic rally championship, but since Cesis was already on the calendar in Latvia itself, that round will be taken up by Rally Estonia, on July 5-7.

The latter race is not a full calendar WRC race this year, but that status is to return for 2025's race.

