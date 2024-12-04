Georgian MFA summons Baltic ambassadors over sanctions

Georgia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summed ambassadors from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on Tuesday after the countries imposed sanctions on officials responsible for violence against protesters.

Estonia's Ambassador Marge Mardisalu-Kahar attended the meeting alongside Lithuania's Ambassador Darius Vitkauskas and Latvia's Chargés d'Affaires Lolita Lenkeviča.

The ministry said: "The Georgian side finds unacceptable the statements aimed at influencing the activities of sovereign state institutions, which are perceived as interference in the internal affairs of the country."

It "emphasized" that imposing sanctions on the Georgian government and law enforcement authorities is "inconsistent with the framework of the partnership between the countries."

The ministry said Georgia "remains committed to international norms" and follows its constitution and international standards "to ensure public order and security within the country."

"This includes law enforcement agencies ensuring the peaceful expression of protests and responding to violations of the legal norms governing the expression of protests," the statement said.

Marge Mardisalu-Kahar presenting her credentials to Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili. Source: MFA

It also explained the government's confusing stance on freezing the EU accession process.

"The meeting reiterated that the decision of the Georgian government not to include the issue of EU accession talks into the EU relations agenda until 2028 and to decline EU grant budget support does not mean suspension of Georgia's European integration process. Instead, it seeks to prevent damaging speculations on this issue," the statement said.

It added the Georgian government will "firmly continue" to fulfill the EU accession protocols and called the process of European integration "irreversible."

"Therefore, the claims that the Georgian government suspended negotiations with the EU are not true," it said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it hoped "the parties will return to the traditionally friendly relations between the countries and that cooperation will be based on mutual respect."

On Monday, Estonia sanctioned 11 Georgian officials over violence towards protesters rallying against the government's postponing of the EU accession process. Latvia and Lithuania did the same.

