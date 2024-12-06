X!

Baltic and Polish presidents 'profoundly disappointed' over situation in Georgia

The presidents of Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
The presidents of Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Source: President's Office
On Friday, the presidents of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland made a joint statement expressing their "profound disappointment" in the decision by Georgia's ruling party Georgian Dream to suspend the country's EU negotiations until 2028.

President of Estonia Alar Karis met with his Latvian, Lithuanian and Polish counerparts in Klaipėda, Lithuania, on Friday.

In a joint statement Karis, along with President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and President of Poland Andrzej Duda, expressed profound disappointment at Georgian Dream's decsiion to suspend the country's EU negotiations.

The statement is reproduced in full below:

"As Georgia´s EU integration is a constitutional commitment, we, the presidents of the Baltic states and Poland, express profound disappointment in the recent decision by Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream leadership to suspend EU accession negotiations until 2028. This decision constitutes a serious setback to the aspirations of the Georgian people."

"The parliamentary elections held in Georgia on October 26, 2024, were marred by significant controversy, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the newly elected parliament. We take note of the European Parliament's call for a re-run of the Georgian parliamentary elections and strongly urge an independent international investigation into numerous reported violations, including voter intimidation and undue pressure, which have undermined public confidence in the electoral process and its outcomes."

"We condemn in the strongest terms the use of force against the Georgian people, as well as the arbitrary detentions of individuals exercising their rights. We call on the Georgian authorities to immediately cease these violent actions and to uphold the fundamental freedoms of assembly and expression, in accordance with Georgia's international commitments. All acts of violence must be investigated immediately and those responsible must be held accountable."

"We reaffirm our unwavering support for the Georgian people's aspirations toward European integration and their steadfast dedication to democratic values."

---

Editor: Michael Cole

