Estonia, Lithuania sanction Georgian prime minister over violence against protesters

Estonia slapped entry bans on Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and 13 other high-ranking officials on Sunday for authorizing violence against protesters, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The move was coordinated with Lithuania.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) sanctioned another 14 Georgian officials and judges banning them from entry into Estonia.

"The violence the Georgian authorities are using against protesters, journalists and opposition leaders is unacceptable, criminal and a violation of human rights," he said.

"I call on all EU countries to respond to what is happening in Georgia, and impose specific measures against those who use undue force and brutal violence against the people of Georgia and undermine democracy," the minister added.

Lithuania added a further 17 officials to its list, including Kobakhidze, said newly appointed foreign minister Kestutis Budrys. He confirmed the policy was coordinated with Estonia.

"We will not tolerate the violence& oppression against peaceful protesters, journalists& the opposition. It's time for joint EU level action now!" he wrote on social media.

#Lithuania stands with the people of #Georgia& their European dream.



In coordination with Estonia, we have expanded the list of sanctioned Georgian politicians by adding 17 more individuals, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.



We will not tolerate the violence&… — Kęstutis Budrys (@BudrysKestutis) December 15, 2024

Earlier this month, Estonia sanctioned 11 senior Georgian officials including Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri and Bidzina Ivanishvili, the honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party. The rest were connected to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and law enforcement agencies.

All three Baltic states took the measures at the same time. They were the only countries to have imposed sanctions until the U.S. published its list on December 12.

Protests have rocked Georgia for more than two weeks since Kobakhidze said his government would suspend the EU accession process. The authorities have used violence, tear gas, and water cannons against protesters.

The rallies are likely to gain new momentum after the presidential election on Saturday, which saw the only candidate – backed by Kobakhidze's Georgian Dream party – elected.

Tsahkna will be attending the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday, where events in Georgia are already on the agenda.

