X!

Estonia, Lithuania sanction Georgian prime minister over violence against protesters

News
Protesters in front of the Parliament Building in Tbilisi, Georgia, with the Georgian Museum of Fine Arts building visible in the background. 2024.
Protesters in front of the Parliament Building in Tbilisi, Georgia, with the Georgian Museum of Fine Arts building visible in the background. 2024. Source: Kiur Kaasik
News

Estonia slapped entry bans on Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and 13 other high-ranking officials on Sunday for authorizing violence against protesters, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The move was coordinated with Lithuania.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) sanctioned another 14 Georgian officials and judges banning them from entry into Estonia.

"The violence the Georgian authorities are using against protesters, journalists and opposition leaders is unacceptable, criminal and a violation of human rights," he said.

"I call on all EU countries to respond to what is happening in Georgia, and impose specific measures against those who use undue force and brutal violence against the people of Georgia and undermine democracy," the minister added.

Lithuania added a further 17 officials to its list, including Kobakhidze, said newly appointed foreign minister Kestutis Budrys. He confirmed the policy was coordinated with Estonia.

"We will not tolerate the violence& oppression against peaceful protesters, journalists& the opposition. It's time for joint EU level action now!" he wrote on social media.

Earlier this month, Estonia sanctioned 11 senior Georgian officials including Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri and Bidzina Ivanishvili, the honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party. The rest were connected to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and law enforcement agencies.

All three Baltic states took the measures at the same time. They were the only countries to have imposed sanctions until the U.S. published its list on December 12.

Protests have rocked Georgia for more than two weeks since Kobakhidze said his government would suspend the EU accession process. The authorities have used violence, tear gas, and water cannons against protesters.

The rallies are likely to gain new momentum after the presidential election on Saturday, which saw the only candidate – backed by Kobakhidze's Georgian Dream party – elected.

Tsahkna will be attending the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday, where events in Georgia are already on the agenda.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15.12

Slippery road conditions expected as wintry weather continues into Monday

15.12

Estonian-led military exercise Pikne, snap exercise Okas 24-2 concluded

15.12

Children's home youth raise money at annual Tallinn Christmas fair

15.12

New indoor football arena opened in Kuressaare

15.12

Winter Folk Dance Day brings record number of dancers together in Tartu

15.12

Hiring Santa much more expensive in cities than rural areas

15.12

Electricity prices hit two-month high this week

15.12

Estonia, Lithuania sanction Georgian prime minister over violence against protesters

15.12

Estonia to see wet, snowy and windy weather Sunday

14.12

Feature | Estonia's English-language podcasts, all in the one place

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

14.12

Employers to gain flexibility to cover employee health costs from 2025

15.12

Estonia, Lithuania sanction Georgian prime minister over violence against protesters

13.12

Police chief: Every day, two Estonians lose their life savings

14.12

Mart Laar hits out at Estonian foreign policy 'switch' on Palestine

15.12

Hiring Santa much more expensive in cities than rural areas

12.12

Estonian-produced movie 'Bubble & Squeak' to premiere at 2025 Sundance Festival

15.12

Slippery road conditions expected as wintry weather continues into Monday

14.12

Transport authority warns of hazardous road conditions Saturday night

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo