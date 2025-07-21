Estonia sanctions 19 more Georgian officials over democratic crackdown

Estonia has slapped entry bans on 19 high-ranking Georgian officials responsible for the persecution of peaceful protesters, journalists, and opposition representatives.

Those on the latest list include Georgia's minister of justice, prosecutor general, members of parliament, prosecutors, judges, and a former police chief.

"These individuals are directly or indirectly responsible for the persecution of peaceful protesters, journalists, and opposition representatives," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said in a statement on Friday.

Estonia has now sanctioned 102 officials, mostly connected to security, responsible for a crackdown on pro-EU protesters and others.

"The violence used by Georgian authorities, politicized court proceedings, and disproportionate punishments against protesters and opposition politicians are in contradiction with the core values of democracy and the conditions associated with Georgia's EU candidate status," the minister added.

Tsahkna stressed Estonia will continue to support Georgia's civil society and independent media.

The sanctions list can be viewed here.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the U.S. have all sanctioned Georgian officials in recent months.

