X!

Estonia sanctions 19 more Georgian officials over democratic crackdown

News
The Georgian diaspora in Estonia protested against the Georgian government's policies on December 2, 2024.
The Georgian diaspora in Estonia protested against the Georgian government's policies on December 2, 2024. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia has slapped entry bans on 19 high-ranking Georgian officials responsible for the persecution of peaceful protesters, journalists, and opposition representatives.

Those on the latest list include Georgia's minister of justice, prosecutor general, members of parliament, prosecutors, judges, and a former police chief.

"These individuals are directly or indirectly responsible for the persecution of peaceful protesters, journalists, and opposition representatives," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said in a statement on Friday.

Estonia has now sanctioned 102 officials, mostly connected to security, responsible for a crackdown on pro-EU protesters and others.

"The violence used by Georgian authorities, politicized court proceedings, and disproportionate punishments against protesters and opposition politicians are in contradiction with the core values of democracy and the conditions associated with Georgia's EU candidate status," the minister added.

Tsahkna stressed Estonia will continue to support Georgia's civil society and independent media.

The sanctions list can be viewed here.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the U.S. have all sanctioned Georgian officials in recent months.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:54

Defense Forces offering conscripts bonuses to boost fitness levels

15:01

Tallinn votes to clear snow from all streets in the capital

14:10

Gallery: Baltic prime ministers bake bread during annual informal meeting

12:36

Prosecutor's Office to appeal police chiefs' case in Supreme Court

11:55

HeadRead 2025: In conversation with Finnish author Jari Järvelä

11:15

Russian Cultural Center groups condemn Tallinn's merger plan

10:37

Over 1 million Taiwanese medical masks sent to Ukraine via Estonia

10:11

Estonia's oldest TV channel turns 70

09:45

Mustamäe's oldest apartment blocks undergoing innovative renovation

08:55

Estonia sanctions 19 more Georgian officials over democratic crackdown

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.07

Majority of Tallinn's 4th grade students fail Estonian tests after first transition year

07:35

Estonia's police reintroduce 'cooling-off' stops for speeders

19.07

Estonian consumer watchdog not ready for new EU anti-'greenwashing' regulations

20.07

17 people evacuated in Harju County due to chemical spill

18.07

Mallukas Estonia's top-earning influencer in 2024

09:45

Mustamäe's oldest apartment blocks undergoing innovative renovation

20.07

Stormy weather damaging more trees in Estonia

20.07

ERR in Iraq: Defense Forces returning from Estonia's largest military operation

20.07

'AI Leap' testing two large artificial intelligence platforms this summer

13.06

Baltic states to develop joint large-scale evacuation plans

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo