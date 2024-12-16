X!

Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons Georgian ambassador

A Georgian flag flying in Tallinn.
A Georgian flag flying in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
On Monday, December 16, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Georgian Ambassador to Estonia Zurab Khamashuridze to discuss the violence committed against Georgian citizens, opposition leaders, and journalists, and today's hostile statement by Georgia's ruling party Georgian Dream about Estonia.

On Monday, December 16, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Georgian Ambassador to Estonia Zurab Khamashuridze to discuss the violence committed against Georgian citizens, opposition leaders, and journalists, and today's hostile statement by Georgia's ruling party Georgian Dream about Estonia.

"Today's statements by the authoritarian government and the chairman of Georgia's Parliament are unacceptable, hostile and full of lies," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said, elaborating on the background for summoning the Georgian ambassador.

"It is regrettable that the representatives of the country, whose sovereignty, territorial integrity and progress towards Europe has been supported by Estonia for nearly 30 years indulges in hostile rhetoric about Estonia's sovereignty, thereby repeating Russia's talking points," Tsahkna said.

The meeting with the ambassador also covered the parliamentary elections held in Georgia, as well as the period preceding and following them. International election monitoring organizations have confirmed the occurrence of widespread violations and the government of Estonia expressed its position in a statement by Minister Tsahkna.

At the meeting, it was stressed to the ambassador that the brutal dispersal of protests on the streets of Georgia was unacceptable and ran counter to human rights.

"Under the rule of law, Estonia cannot tolerate this. We have made relevant statements and imposed sanctions in the form of entry bans on 25 politicians and senior officials who are responsible for the violence," Tsahkna said. "The decision by the ruling party to halt Georgia's European integration has shocked people and inspired them to take to the streets to express their views and they have the right to do so."

Editor: Michael Cole

