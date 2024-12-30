Baltic, Nordic ministers urge Georgian government to call new elections

The eight foreign ministers from the Nordic and Baltic countries said they were "seriously concerned" about the situation in Georgia and called on the government to consider holding new elections.

The joint statement said the ministers were "alarmed by the country's path toward deeper polarization and crisis" and urged the ruling Georgian Dream Party to "restore public trust" in its democratic institutions.

"We urge the Georgian authorities to take immediate steps in this direction, including by implementing OSCE electoral recommendations and by considering the possibility of new elections based on these recommendations," it said.

The statement was signed by foreign ministers from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Iceland and Denmark.

Elections held in October were found to have "significant irregularities" by independent observers. The European Parliament has rejected the results and called for them to be held again within the year.

The Georgian diaspora in Estonia protested against the Georgian government's policies on December 2, 2024. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The statement was issued after the new president, former footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili, was sworn in on Sunday (December 29).

"Kavelashvili's inauguration marks the final step in what critics have described as a state capture by pro-Russian oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, whose Georgian Dream party has brought all the country's institutions under its control since coming to power in 2012," the Financial Times newspaper wrote.

Georgians took to the streets to protest his appointment on Sunday.

This weekend also marked a month of protests against Georgian Dream for its decision to suspend the country's EU accession process.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) called images of a "chain of unity" formed by protesters "moving."

Protests in Georgia, December 2024. Source: Irakli Sirbiladze

"Estonians know all about the power of joining hands for a common goal. One month into the protests & it's clear - Georgians continue to demand a democratic & European future," he wrote on social media.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and the U.S. have sanctioned Ivanishvili and Georgian officials for violently cracking down on protesters.

Karis condemns threats against Zourabichvili

On Saturday, President Alar Karis spoke former President Salome Zourabichvili ahead of the change of power.

Zourabichvili has refused to step down saying she is the "only legitimate president."

Called President @Zourabichvili_S to reaffirm support for the people's aspirations. For 's future, it is imperative for authorities to find ways to rebuild trust in democratic processes. Strongly condemn violence against peaceful protesters & threats against the President. — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) December 28, 2024

In a message posted on social media, Karis said he had reaffirmed his support for the Georgian people's aspirations.

He also called on the authorities to "rebuilt trust in democratic processes", saying it is "imperative."

"[I] Strongly condemn violence against peaceful protesters & threats against the President," the president wrote.

