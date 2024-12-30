X!

Baltic, Nordic ministers urge Georgian government to call new elections

News
Flags of the Nordic and Baltic countries.
Flags of the Nordic and Baltic countries. Source: Laura Celmiņa/ LatvianMinistry of Foreign Affairs
News

The eight foreign ministers from the Nordic and Baltic countries said they were "seriously concerned" about the situation in Georgia and called on the government to consider holding new elections.

The joint statement said the ministers were "alarmed by the country's path toward deeper polarization and crisis" and urged the ruling Georgian Dream Party to "restore public trust" in its democratic institutions.

"We urge the Georgian authorities to take immediate steps in this direction, including by implementing OSCE electoral recommendations and by considering the possibility of new elections based on these recommendations," it said.

The statement was signed by foreign ministers from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Iceland and Denmark.

Elections held in October were found to have "significant irregularities" by independent observers. The European Parliament has rejected the results and called for them to be held again within the year.

The Georgian diaspora in Estonia protested against the Georgian government's policies on December 2, 2024. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The statement was issued after the new president, former footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili, was sworn in on Sunday (December 29).

"Kavelashvili's inauguration marks the final step in what critics have described as a state capture by pro-Russian oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, whose Georgian Dream party has brought all the country's institutions under its control since coming to power in 2012," the Financial Times newspaper wrote.

Georgians took to the streets to protest his appointment on Sunday.

This weekend also marked a month of protests against Georgian Dream for its decision to suspend the country's EU accession process.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) called images of a "chain of unity" formed by protesters "moving."

Protests in Georgia, December 2024. Source: Irakli Sirbiladze

"Estonians know all about the power of joining hands for a common goal. One month into the protests & it's clear - Georgians continue to demand a democratic & European future," he wrote on social media.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and the U.S. have sanctioned Ivanishvili and Georgian officials for violently cracking down on protesters.

Karis condemns threats against Zourabichvili

On Saturday, President Alar Karis spoke former President Salome Zourabichvili ahead of the change of power.

Zourabichvili has refused to step down saying she is the "only legitimate president."

In a message posted on social media, Karis said he had reaffirmed his support for the Georgian people's aspirations.

He also called on the authorities to "rebuilt trust in democratic processes", saying it is "imperative."

"[I] Strongly condemn violence against peaceful protesters & threats against the President," the president wrote.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:50

Physics teacher: Outgoing year rich in cosmic phenomena

16:05

Gallery: 2024 through ERR's photographers' lenses

15:43

Housing loan interest rate falls to two-year low

15:10

Eneli Jefimova clinches Athlete of the Year for second year in a row

14:33

Võru County schools offering organic lunches say local produce in short supply

13:50

Pärnu cruise tourism fades away

13:06

Delfi names prime minister's 'tax festival' word of 2024

12:39

Overview of Estonia's 2025 tax changes

11:55

Diesel fuel ends up in stream after Valga gas station spill

11:09

Estonia not planning to close Russian border crossings after cable damage

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

29.12

New Russian shadow fleet ship spotted near undersea cable in Gulf of Finland

28.12

Stores will stop giving out 1 and 2 cent coins from January 1

28.12

Tallinn to welcome 2025 with concert and drone show

28.12

Oil tanker seized by Finland 'was loaded with spying equipment'

07:08

Finnish police: Drag mark running tens of kilometers along the seabed

08:25

Traffic camera to take pictures of cars using bus lanes in Tallinn

28.12

Paper: Finnish authorities prevented damage to EstLink 1, Balticconnector

07:21

Former Navy chief: Finland's handling of Eagle S highlights Estonia's shortcomings

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo