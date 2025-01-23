X!

Estonian parliament will not recognize Georgian government, president

Riigikogu.
Riigikogu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Members of Estonia's parliament will not recognize the legitimacy of Georgia's government and president. In a joint statement, it said it continues to support civil society and former head of state Salome Zourabichvili .

The Riigikogu adopted a statement in support of the "democratic forces" of Georgia on Wednesday (January 22) calling on the global community to take concrete steps to protect and support the legitimate president, civil society, and protesters for democracy in Georgia.

The statement outlines that Estonia respects the right of each country to democratically its own path, but it has also called out Russia's "influencing activities" that have polarized Georgian society and interfered with elections, MPs wrote.

"The governing party Georgian Dream, which enjoys the support of the Russian Federation, is using the fraudulent election results to achieve complete control over state institutions and repress the opposition and the civil society," the statement says.

As a consequence, the MPs wrote that the Riigikogu "does not recognize the legitimacy of the Georgian parliament, government, or president who have all been appointed as a consequence of the parliamentary elections that took place in an atmosphere of underhand activities and intimidation of citizens."

Additionally, it "recognises Salome Zourabichvili as the legitimate President and acknowledges her efforts to put an end to the constitutional crisis in the country."

MPs called for the European Commission and EU member states to sanction Georgian politicians and officials involved in the violent repression of peaceful protests and in persecuting the representatives of the Georgian civil society. 

It also said communication with Georgia's government institutions should be "severely" restricted until free and fair elections.

"The Riigikogu expresses its solidarity with the Georgian nation who is defending its human rights, Constitution, democracy, and the future of Georgia within the European Union," the Statement says.

Fifty-nine member supported the statement and nine voted against.

Editor: Helen Wright

