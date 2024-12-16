Georgian government denounces sanctions, says Estonia, Lithuania short on sovereignty

In a statement, the government of Georgia lambasts sanctions Estonia and Lithuania ordered against over a dozen Georgian officials, adding that Estonia and Lithuania have the most limited sovereignty of all EU members.

The Government of Georgia has issued a statement in response to sanctions imposed by Lithuania and Estonia on approximately 20 Georgian officials, including Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. The sanctions were introduced over concerns related to governance and political conduct in Georgia.

While the Georgian government asserts its right to implement reciprocal measures, it has chosen not to respond in kind, "because of respect for the Lithuanians and Estonians," the statement reveals.

However, the statement includes sharp criticism of the Lithuanian and Estonian governments, claiming their actions reflect external influence and a lingering "Soviet mentality," despite over three decades of independence. The Georgian government suggested these decisions are not aligned with the interests of Lithuanian and Estonian citizens.

"It is widely known that Estonia and Lithuania are states whose sovereignty is presently the most limited across the EU, and whose governments act on instructions from the administration of a foreign country, not in the interests of their own people, the main reason why the governments of these states are forced to act against their own dignity. Unfortunately, despite 33 years of independence, the authorities of Lithuania and Estonia have yet to break free of the Soviet mentality."

The statement makes no mention of which "foreign country" is meant.

"We wish our friendly Estonian and Lithuanian people stronger sovereignty and all the best in the year 2025!" the statement concludes.

Statement by the Government of Georgia

As you know, the Governments of Lithuania and Estonia have made a decision to impose sanctions on about 20 representatives of Georgia's authorities, including the Prime Minister of Georgia.



The Georgian authorities have the right and… — Georgian Government (@GovernmentGeo) December 16, 2024

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!