Iceland's Eurovision star Daði Freyr to perform in Tallinn on May 9

Icelandic singer Daði Freyr will perform in Tallinn on May 9 in a free concert to celebrate Europe Day.

Freyr represented Iceland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 with the song "10 Years", finishing in fourth place.

The event, held on Freedom Square, will also feature Estonian performers NOEP, 5miinust and Puuluup and starts at 6 p.m.

A concert will also be held in Narva on Town Hall Square, where Anne Veski and Nublu at 5 p.m.

ERR will broadcast both concerts.

Europe Day is held on 9 May every year and celebrates peace and unity in Europe.

The date marks the anniversary of the 'Schuman declaration', a historic proposal made by Robert Schuman, French Foreign Minister, in 1950 that laid out the foundation of European cooperation. Schuman's proposal is considered to be the beginning of what is now the European Union.

In 2025, Europe Day is a special occasion as we are celebrating 75 years since the Schuman declaration.

--

