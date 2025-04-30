X!

5MIINUST to give free live show on Tartu's Kaarsild Wednesday evening

5MIINUST.
5MIINUST. Source: Rauno Liivand
Estonian Eurovision stars 5MIINUST will perform a free live show in Tartu on Wednesday, April 30. The show, which marks the end of this year's Tartu Student Days Festival and also Walpurgis Night takes place on the city's famous Kaarsild (Arch Bridge) from 11 p.m.

On Wednesday, April 30, Tartu Student Days will take over the city's Kaarsild for one night only. Hip-hop stars 5MIINUST will perform live, along with Merlyn Uusküla.

As the city reaches its celebratory peak, everyone is invited to gather along the banks of Emajõgi for a breathtaking spectacle.

The show begins at 11 p.m. and is free to attend. Despite the rainy weather, spectators are advised to arrive at the riverside early in order to secure the best possible spot to see the show.

Kaarsild will be completely closed  10.30 p.m. until 12.15 a.m. with one side of the bridge closed all day.

There will also be a live fire performance by Tulekild Ilutulestikud. Fireworks will not be used on Walpurgis Night this year in order to meet environmental requirements. The grand finale of the show will be delivered near the AHHAA Science Center.

More information is avaiilable here.

Editor: Michael Cole

