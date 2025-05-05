Tommy Cash holds first Eurovision Song Contest rehearsal in Basel

Estonia's 2025 Eurovision Song Contest entrant Tommy Cash had his first stage rehearsal on Saturday, eagerly anticipating the big show next Tuesday, May 13.

The Estonian delegation arrived in Basel, Switzerland, on Friday. Ahead of the official song contest opening on Sunday, May 11, several rehearsals are scheduled before the semifinals.

Riin Vann, head of the Estonian delegation, said after the first practice day: "We have received a lot of positive feedback on our performance, and the stage design includes visual elements that even excited experienced professionals."

"Our team, led by Tommy, is very professional, and from here we will move forward with even greater momentum," Vann added.

"We're excited and getting ready," Cash himself said, after another rehearsal, adding the vibe is good and everything looks great. "I can't wait to perform."

Eurovision released three official photos from Saturday's rehearsal, showing part of Tommy Cash's stage show with hallmark bold and strong visuals. Full visuals remain under wraps until the second rehearsal.

Cash will be joined on stage by the familiar security guards to perform his song, "Espresso Macchiato." The popular dance also returns.

Tommy Cash will compete in the first semifinal on Tuesday, May 13. If he qualifies, he will perform again in the grand final on Saturday, May 17. "Espresso Macchiato" was the hands-down winner of this year's Eesti Laul, Estonia's annual Eurovision selection contest. Estonia won once, in 2001, when Tanel Padar, Dave Benton and 2XL triumphed with "Everybody."

