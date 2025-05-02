Canadian rock band Three Days Grace to perform in Tallinn this November

Canadian rock band Three Days Grace are set to perform live in Tallinn on November 22. The show at Helitehas will be the band's fourth in the Estonian capital.

Three Days Grace started out in in 1997 in the small town of Norwood, Ontario. The original members were Adam Gontier (vocals), Neil Sanderson (drums, backing vocals), and Brad Walst (bass).

In 2003, guitarist Barry Stock joined the band. Adam Gontier left in 2013, and his role was taken over by Matt Walst, Brad's brother, who blended into the band seamlessly. In October of last year, the band confirmed that original frontman Adam Gontier had rejoined, and now the band features two lead vocalists.

To date, Three Days Grace have released seven studio albums, three of which have reached multi-platinum status, with 18 singles also having topped the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock chart. The band have collected numerous music awards and, according to Spotify statistics, is one of the most listened-to rock bands in the world.

