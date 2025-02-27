X!

Scottish post-rock band Mogwai announce September Tallinn show

Mogwai.
Mogwai. Source: Steve Gullick
Scottish post-rock band Mogwai are set to perform a live show in Estonia. The band, whose latest album "The Bad Fire" was released in January, will play at Tallinn's Helitehas on September 8.

Mogwai formed in Glasgow in 1995. The band's current lineup consists of Stuart Braithwaite (guitar, vocals), Barry Burns (guitar, piano, synthesizer, vocals), Dominic Aitchison (bass), and Martin Bulloch (drums).

Known for their evocative instrumentals, sweeping crescendos, and dynamic shifts between ethereal beauty and raw intensity, Mogwai has been shaping the landscape of post-rock for three decades.

This January, the band released their 11th studio album, "The Bad Fire." A movie about the band – "If the Stars Had a Sound" – was released in the U.K. and Ireland last November.

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Michael Cole

